COMMON LAW-ERS & UKIP

PDF DOWNLOAD https://1drv.ms/w/s!AgMUwr-MwIDY_VnaECUuizUasZs6

LR – LAWFUL REBELLION YT web TW FB Vimeo DOVE SYMB HAYES | GERRISH | HARRIS

CL – COMMON LAW – ROBERT SPROUL | GUY TAYLOR | JOHN SMITH crop up A LOT

GUY TAYLOR BCG KFM UKC

http://archive.fo/KLq5K http://archive.fo/WxrhJ

LINKS TO UKIP

Democrats and Veterans Party (DVP) Website DVP wiki Party was founded in 2018 by former UKIP member and Gulf War veteran Gavin Felton and other ex-servicemen of the British Armed Forces. John Rees-Evans, previously a UKIP leadership candidate, was announced as the first party leader, and Gavin Felton named as chairman.

The party considers itself to be “broadly libertarian in character”. Its platform includes complete withdrawal from the European Union, direct democracy, and stronger support for veterans.

Rees-Evans was Previously associated with the UK Independence Party (UKIP); he contested its leadership in November 2016, coming third with 18.1% of the vote, and again in 2017, coming fourth.

DVP ~ Gavin Felton (ex UKIP ROTHERHAM) Rees-Evans (ex UKIP)

WEDGER & BELINDA at DVP conference sept 2018

JON WEDGER GIVING A VERY WARM THANK YOU TO THE PERSON WHO INTRODUCES & WELCOMES HIM ON TO THE STAGE – BELINDA MCKENZIE. OLD PALS ARE WE?!

Belinda’s speech in full https://youtu.be/he9lHi4Fg9M

Wedgers speech in full https://youtu.be/F6SWjmmrJk8

BINGO! THE BCG WERE THERE TOO! In the form of Mr William Keyte

AND even the NCM (new chartist movement) got involved a blogging about CAROLINE STEPHENS & MARK STEELE’s speeches.

Caroline obviously being a “friend” of UKC & Gerrish CAROLINE & THE UKC & Mark Steele has Ian Crane hanging off his coattails (note top right of screen has UKC logo!)

Then we have DAVID NOAKES

DAVID NOAKES

web YT drugs all about me eek GcMAF 11/18

Noakes has been involved In UKIP, AV6 & UKC

Noakes may not be having a great week, as he has just been jailed for 15months!

Noakes joined UKIP in 2003, and was its parliamentary candidate in Truro and St Austell in 2005, gaining 5.3% of the vote. Noakes came last of the four candidates in the 2006 UKIP leadership election, with 851 votes. During the election campaign he called the EU a “police state” and advocated UKIP forming a shadow cabinet; Nigel Farage won with 3,329 votes. Noakes left UKIP in February 2007, writing in a letter that the leadership had betrayed the membership; Mark Croucher said Noakes was “a swivel-eyed loon whose insane conspiracy theories make the rest of us look as mad as a box of frogs”.

Noakes was an independent town councillor for Penwerris ward on Falmouth Town Council and a member of the planning committee from May 2007 until January 2010, when he resigned due to “work commitments”.

Noakes runs the website EU Truth.org and since 2007 has published the free monthly newspaper Westminster News

& further down Noakes wiki page it says

“Noakes sailed a yacht called Moonlight out of Falmouth between 2005 and 2010, and holds a pilot’s licence.” (I don’t like yachts & pilot licences)

QUOTED “Following all this as I have been over the past few months I’ve been fascinated by this split between Brian Gerrish and David Noakes. There was some kerfuffle a few months ago when one faction refused to distribute the other factions newspaper. It now emerges they have formalised their split, with Noakes publishing the Westminster News (and retrospectively going back and changing all the old Columns so they have the new masthead – nothing wrong with a bit of Stalinistic airbrushing of history is there?) while Gerrish is now publishing the Column with the help of the New Battle of Britain group. Their latest effort is now available to read online.” SOURCE a

Maggs Shaw & UKIP’s Nigel Farage

GCHQ CONFIRMED – Maggs Shaw aka Maggs O’Neil aka Rachael Keeley

& I haven’t even mentioned the HAYES yet! (BCG chair)

ROGER HAYES

LkdIn YT FB G+ BCG LR KFM Brknhd UKC

QUOTED “The group was founded by its current chairman Roger Hayes, a former parliamentary candidate of the Referendum Party and subsequently former (expelled) member of UKIP. From some time in 2015 until the site’s suspension in 2017, it changed its name (or appeared to operate as) the British Campaign Group, still led by Hayes.” SOURCE

Brian Gerrish – SourceWatch

THERE IS NO CONSPIRACY – UKIP Daily

Roger Hayes is a founder & Chairman of BCG

The BCG is most well-known as a British tax protester group that is advocating a ‘Lawful Rebellion‘ under section 61 of the British Magna Carta.

According to Brian Gerrish , a fellow co-founder of the BCG, Hayes has fallen victim to a deteriorating British justice system.

NCM c/o British Constitution Group, Suite A2, Phoenix Mill Business Park, Plymouth, PL6 7PY 01752 478054 info@britishconstitutiongroup.com

https://www.newchartistmovement.org.uk/supporters/uk-column archive archive

KFM Kent Freedom Movement TONY FARRELL

SS – SCOTTISH SOVEREIGNS YT | STEVEN CRIELLY

– SCOTTISH SOVEREIGNS YT IC – INDY CAMP infiltrated by JAH | STEVEN CRIELLY| FARRELL

– INDY CAMP infiltrated by https://mega.nz/#F!UngxGI4D!x3qsF-cFQ389g7YH5m99Dg

WATCH SPROUL, JAH, CRIELLY, McFARLANE & McKECHNIE

David Scott & Neil McKechnie are not only part of FSF but were also BOTH heavily involved in the Hollie Greig campaign & so have known Belinda for years. also involved in Hollie Greig campaign was Bill Maloney, Brian Gerrish & Lou Collins! Penny Pullen is also FSF & been on CSA campaign “scene” since at least 2011 Neil Mckechnie @FSFtruthjustice & Ex FSF Andy Preacher @iwasraped1

JOHN SMITH & COMMON LAW

John Smith’s Common Law Court website a.

John is very pally with Rob Ess which can be seen in the several vids they have made together for example Here & Here

John Smith is also very pally with Fresh Start who he has given at least one speech for Here

John has known David Scott for at least the past 2 years as can be seen Here

John Smith & Rob Ess on UK Column 13th Dec 2018 Here

Here you can see Rob Ess, Jah, Stephen Creilly & Richard MacFarlane

& Here you can listen to John Smith on Freedom Talk Radio which is Andy Peacher who is the founder & ex director of Fresh Start!

John Smith has also been on Miles Johnston’s Bases with Caroline Stevens Which is funny cause Alex ‘GCHQ’ Thompson was on Miles Johnston’s Bases only a couple of weeks ago

Interesting comments left under Jon Wedgers DVP speech