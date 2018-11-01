CLEOPATRA, ALEXANDER, CAESAR & SCOTLAND

CLEOPATRA

Cleopatra VII Thea Philopator – Born Early 69 BC In Alexandria, Ptolemaic Kingdom Died in Alexandria, Egypt .10 or 12 August 30 BC (aged 39) Buried in an Unlocated tomb

Spouses ~ Three ~ Ptolemy XIII Theos Philopator, Ptolemy XIV & Mark Antony

wiki quote “Arsinoe IV, besieged both Caesar and Cleopatra at the palace. The siege was lifted by reinforcements in early 47 BC and Ptolemy XIII died shortly thereafter in the Battle of the Nile. Arsinoe IV was eventually exiled to Ephesus and Caesar, now an elected dictator, declared Cleopatra and her younger brother Ptolemy XIV as joint rulers of Egypt. However, Caesar maintained a private affair with Cleopatra that produced a son, Caesarion (Ptolemy XV). Cleopatra traveled to Rome as a client queen in 46 and 44 BC, staying at Caesar’s villa. When Caesar was assassinated in 44 BC, Cleopatra attempted to have Caesarion named as his heir, but this fell instead to Caesar’s grandnephew Octavian (known as Augustus by 27 BC, when he became the first Roman emperor). Cleopatra then had Ptolemy XIV killed and elevated Caesarion as co-ruler.“

So, according to wiki, Cleopatra had four children. Caesarion, Ptolemy XV Philopator Philometor Caesar, Alexander Helios, Cleopatra Selene, Queen of Mauretania & Ptolemy XVI Philadelphus

Alexander & Cleopatra Selene II were fraternal twins. Alexander was named after after Alexander the Great.

There is a Statue of Alexander The Great at City Chambers on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile,

Alexander’s second name – Helios – means “Sun” in Ancient Greek. Selene‘s name means “Moon”.[2]

Helios is said to have “driven the chariot of the sun across the sky each day to earth-circling Oceanus and through the world-ocean returned to the East at night.”

So therefore he was in the West, as he returned to the East at night..

Scotland has an Island called Skye! It is one of a group of island off the west coast, commonly known as the Western Isles OR the Hebrides. (HEBRides comes from the word HEBRew. See here for more info)

Cleopatra had a son called Caesarion who is said to be fathered by Julius Caesar.

Cleopatra & Caesarion were both born & died in Alexandria, Egypt. Alexander & Selene were also born in Alexandria.

There is an Alexandria in Scotland too! On the banks of Loch Lomond

Caesar had an adopted heir called Octavian, later known as Augustus,

Scotland has a village called Fort Augustus which is on the banks of loch ness

Alexander I 1078 – 1124 was the King of Scotland from 1107 to his death in 1124

Alexander II 1198 – 1249 was King of Scots from 1214 until his death in 1249.

Alexander III 1241 – 1286 was King of Scots from 1249 until his death in 1286.

Caesar ~ Caesarion ~ Caesarian ~ Caesarean

Caesarian meaning ~ of or relating to any of the Caesars, esp Julius Caesar.

Caesarean ~ Caesarean section is the name of the surgical delivery of babies.

Origin of the word Caesarean ~ denotes a supporter of an emperor or imperial system: from Latin Caesareus ‘of Caesar’

(Is this why forced & non anesthetized Caesarean Sections are performed during Rituals?)

wiki quote “Caesar was already in Crassus‘ political debt, but he also made overtures to Pompey. Pompey and Crassus had been at odds for a decade, so Caesar tried to reconcile them. The three of them had enough money and political influence to control public business. This informal alliance, known as the First Triumvirate (“rule of three men”), was cemented by the marriage of Pompey to Caesar’s daughter Julia.[47] Caesar also married again, this time Calpurnia, who was the daughter of another powerful senator.“

(The only other instance i’ve ever heard the word Triumvirate used was originally by Greg Hallet who said the worlds largest heroin trafficking triumvirate involved Prince Philip, Lord Porchester and Lord Plunket! It is also reported here as well as many other sites.)

MONUMENTS IN GEORGE SQUARE, GLASGOW.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

(x = freemason | ** = NOT freemason | ? = Unsure)

Rabbie Burns x Sir Walter Scott x James Watt x Robert Peel x Willie Gladstone x Queen Victoria x Jimmy Oswald ? Lord Clyde x Thomas Graham x Prince Albert x Tam Campbell x John Moore x Soldiers ? And a pair o lions!

WATCH Glasgow, George Square & Freemasonry

Below, the Cenotaph in George Sq.

The word Cenotaph comes from the Greek kenos ‘empty’ + taphos ‘tomb’.

It has two VERY shinx like lions “guarding” it!

Cleopatra’s needle in London

Nope! Not similar in the slightest!!

Southern Necropolis – Wiki

Glasgow Necropolis – Wiki

12 Things You Didn’t Know About Glasgow’s Necropolis

Catacombs of Kom El Shoqafa The catacombs lie the western necropolis of Alexandria and consist of three levels cut through solid rock

http://dangerouswomenproject.org/2016/07/08/arsinoe-iv/

https://www.nms.ac.uk/explore-our-collections/stories/world-cultures/ancient-egyptian-collection/

RELATED

The following two videos are for those who would rather listen to me summarize the EDINBURGH IS JERUSALEM blogs (links to blogs are below)

EDINBURGH IS JERUSALEM SERIES

READ MORE

WATCH ON YOUTUBE

STONE OF DESTINY

MORE ABOUT SKYE

MORE SCOTTISH HISTORY

URI Mossad GELLER

SCOTLAND’S ASTEROIDS

🌼💜🌼