STILL JAILED – Millionaire sex offender Charles Howeson
26 OCT 2018
CHARLES HOWESON IS JAILED FOR SEVEN YEARS AND SIX MONTHS
The fall from grace of Plymouth businessman Charles Howeson was complete this morning as judges condemned him to serve his sex abuse sentence.
The former Royal Navy commander, charity director and business leader was jailed in June for “isolating” and “groping” eight young men.
He offended over a decade during the 1980s and 1990s, attacking the men – aged 20 to 33 – in strikingly similar ways.
But the 69-year-old has always insisted that the offences did not happen and the allegations are part of a conspiracy against him in “gossipy” Plymouth.
His case reached court in London today as he appealed against his convictions amid harsh criticisms of the way his trial proceeded.
Howeson claimed the trial was “unfair”, but in a two-hour hearing at the Court of Appeal, three judges upheld the verdicts.
“We are left with no real doubt that the verdicts are safe,” said Lord Justice Hickinbottom. “On the evidence, we consider the verdicts were unsurprising.”
He was hiding a darker side
The court heard Howeson served in the Navy for more than two decades, achieving the rank of commander, before an equally successful civilian life.
He was a director of the Plymouth Area Groundwork Trust, founded the Plymouth Drake Centre and was an honorary vice-president of Devon and Cornwall Business Council, as well as taking roles in numerous companies.
During his trial, evidence was heard that the city’s success in recent years might not have been possible without Howeson, of Craigie Drive, Stonehouse.
However, behind a respectable public veneer, he was hiding a darker side to his character, which emerged when allegations of his past came to light.
Over a decade, he had used his position of authority or dominance in various contexts to isolate young men in dark places, the judge said.
He took advantage of them when they were vulnerable, often groping their genitals on the pretext of lifting them or while walking behind.
He was found guilty after a six-week trial at Bristol Crown Court last December of 10 indecent assaults against eight victims and jailed for seven-and-a-half years.
Appealing today, his barrister Daniel Janner QC claimed that the way the trial judge summed up the case to the jury was unfair to Howeson.
The summing up lasted four days and was a “mish mash muddle” of fact, legal directions and comment by the judge, he argued.
The length of the speech may have led to jurors “switching off” or they may have been “distracted” from the actual issues they had to decide.
Rejecting the appeal, Lord Justice Hickinbottom accepted that the judge’s summing up could have been better, but said the resulting verdicts were not “unsafe”.
“Looking at the summing up as a whole, despite its defects, it adequately directed the jury as to their task,” he said. “We accept his recitation of the evidence may have been too long, but we don’t consider that it would have deflected the jury from their consideration of the issues. We consider that, when the summing up is looked at as a whole, Howeson’s case was set out and not undermined by the judge’s comments to any significant degree.”
Men who were abused years apart and in completely different contexts had told stories which were strikingly similar about Howeson’s methods, he added.
And there was no evidence of any collusion between them.
Mr Janner also challenged the length of Howeson’s sentence, which he described as “far too long”
‘He engaged in a course of conduct over more than 10 years’
He had otherwise lived a law-abiding life, doing much for his community, and is now suffering with prostate cancer, he said.
But the appeal judge, sitting with Mr Justice Jeremy Baker and Judge Deborah Taylor, rejected the sentence appeal.
“These were not the most serious assaults – bar one, they were all groping outside clothing, and bar one, they were not sustained,” he said. “However, he engaged in a course of conduct over more than 10 years, involving eight victims in different contexts, but over all of whom he had a significant position of authority. His victims were far lower down the order. The victims were, to that extent, vulnerable. It was a stiff sentence, but we have concluded that, in this set of circumstances, it was not manifestly excessive.”
Howeson, in a blue and white striped open-neck shirt, appeared via a video link from HMP Dartmoor to hear his appeal dismissed. https://www.plymouthherald.co.uk/news/plymouth-news/judge-rules-millionaire-sex-offender-2150746 archive
READ MORE
JURY TOLD DARK PAST “CAUGHT UP WITH” BUSINESSMAN ACCUSED OF ATTEMPTED RAPE OF BOY
PLYMOUTH BUSINESSMAN ON TRIAL ACCUSED OF SEX ATTACK ON TEENAGE BOY
THEY TRIED EVERY TRICK IN THE BOOK TO GET HIM OFF…
-
- Charles Howeson has ‘inoperable cancer’, sex abuse trial told
- Charles Howeson can’t start cancer treatment until sentencing, court hears
- ‘We will fight to clear his name,’ says Charles Howeson’s wife
- Wife of businessman accused of sexual assaults tells jury claims are ‘wicked’
- Alleged sex abuse victims are after my money, top businessman tells jury
- The high profile people that supported Charles Howeson during his trial
- Charles Howeson is victim of ‘rumour mill’, sexual assaults trial told
- Plymouth’s most respected businessman and banker to the Queen
(MORE ON HOWESON’S TRIAL AT BOTTOM OF PAGE)
HOWESON’S COMPANIES & PARTNERS
BAILEY ENERGY MANAGEMENT LIMITED archive
BAILEY ENVIRONMENTAL LIMITED archive
PLYMOUTH CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY archive
BRIAN GERRISH HOWESON’S FRIEND, COLLEAGUE & BUSINESS PARTNER archive
BRIAN GERRISH & CHARLES HOWESON BOTH WORKED ONBOARD THE HMS CLEOPATRA
GERRISH Rational Wiki
GERRISH COMPANIES HOUSE COMPANY CHECK a
Companies shared with Howeson…. (as above)
- BAILEY ENVIRONMENTAL LIMITED
- BAILEY ENERGY MANAGEMENT LIMITED
- PLYMOUTH CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY (00617795)
OTHER OF GERRISH’S COMPANIES
- BRIT CONSTITUTION LTD (06666076) archive
- UK COLUMN Company No: 4152273 archive
- CURRIE & BROWN WIDNELL (SW) LIMITED (04198209)
- DATUM ENERGY MANAGEMENT LTD. Director & Company Secretary
- BEAGLE PROJECT LIMITED Director & Company Secretary
- PRUDENT FINANCE (UK) LIMITED Director & Company Secretary
GERRISH’S EXTRA CURRICULAR GROUPS/BUSINESSES!
The first edition of the Devonport Column was published in Jan 2006.
The Devonport Column was renamed, first to the Plymouth & Devonport Column, and then The UK Column. archive
They (Gerrish & Roger Hayes) then formed The New Battle of Britain Group, a campaign group whose sole purpose was to raise money TO CREATE & FUND The British Constitution Group
They join together with Lawful Rebellion – all of which culminates in the forming of the New Chartists Movement in 2018. Which has BOTH the Brit Constitution & UK Column as its main supporters.
NEW CHARTISTS MOVEMENT (BRIAN GERRISH, ROGER HAYES & KENN D’OUDNEY) c/o British Constitution Group, Suite A2, Phoenix Mill Business Park, Plymouth, PL6 7PY info@britishconstitutiongroup.com
- https://rationalwiki.org/wiki/British_Constitution_Group#UKColumn
- BCG Introduction – video published 2011
Link to the Brit Constitutions site. But its THAT RIDDLED my laptop REFUSES to let me go on to it!! It’s apparently phishing!
ALLEGEDLY, Gerrish won an award FOR HIS WORK from SCIENTOLOGISTS a
Gerrish had “alleged” paedo Hemming as a speaker at UK Col 2011 conference a
UK Column Tops Controlled Alternative media Sham Sites
DID MILLIONAIRE HOWESON HELP FUND THE UK COLUMN?
MORE ON HOWESON
- Judge tells sexual predator Charles Howeson he will be sent to prison
- Charles Howeson victim tried to kill himself after sexual abuse
- Sentencing for Royal Navy commander convicted of 10 sex attacks
- Former Navy officer said sex assault allegation was inconceivable
- Alleged sexual assault victim accused of lying after getting dates mixed up
- Plymouth businessman tried to hump odd job man ‘like a dog’, trial told
- Captain of industry tore up his honorary degree after sex abuse conviction
- Sex molester Charles Howeson has resigned his Royal Navy commission
- Captain of industry tore up his honorary degree after sex abuse conviction
- Jury sent out in Charles Howeson sex abuse trial
- Trial of Plymouth businessman Charles Howeson continues
- Plymouth businessman ‘tried to rape me’, man tells sex assault trial
- Charles Howeson to face trial over sexual abuse charges
- Disgraced Plymouth businessman Charles Howeson will face retrial later this year
- University of Plymouth to consider stripping Howeson of his honorary degree
- Recap: How Howeson was convicted of sexual assaults which will see him jailed
- Royal Navy says Charles Howeson ‘likely’ to be stripped of honorary officer title
- Police praise brave victims who stood up to sexual predator Howeson in court
- sexual predator manipulated his position of power to abuse victims
- How the case against Charles Howeson unfolded
- Plymouth businessman allegedly assaulted men in Drake’s Island tunnels,
- Jury reminded how Charles Howeson allegedly ‘humped man like a dog’
- No Royal Navy ‘cover-up’ in Charles Howeson case, jury told
- Charles Howeson ‘a man with a dark side’, jury in sexual assaults trial told
- Vice-admiral signed letter about formal warning for Charles Howeson, jury is told
- There’s a road in Plymouth named after sexual predator Charles Howeson
- How to get your street named changed
- Plymouth street still named after sex offender six months after his conviction
You must log in to post a comment.