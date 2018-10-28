spidercatweb

Hebrew and Gaelic – Who is anti Semitic?

Tha Gaidhlig agam agus tha teaghlach mo mhathar bhon Eilean Sgiathanach anns na h-Eileanan a-staigh. 

I AM A SEMITE

CELTS ARE HEBREWS

Scottish Celts are also known as Gaels. Gaels speak Gaelic which is derived from Hebrew.

Hebrew is a Semitic language.

Celts are from the Highlands & Western Isles of Scotland (& Ireland)

The Western Isles are also known as the Hebrides (inner & outer)

HEBREW
HEBRides
HEBRidean
Hibernian
Hibernia
Hiberia
Iberia
Iberian

PDF https://spidercatweb.blog/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/78260694.23.pdf   Copy

9 Ways in which Hebrew is exactly like Gaelic 

The following two videos are for those who would rather listen to me summarize the EDINBURGH IS JERUSALEM blogs (links to blogs are below)

EDINBURGH IS JERUSALEM SERIES 

