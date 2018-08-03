CELTIC, GERRY MCCANN, THE HEAD OF FOOTBALL ABUSE INQUIRY & THE PAEDOPHILE RING

PT 1 ~ Head of the Footie Inquiry: Martin Henry & the Paedo Ring https://youtu.be/Xf1_D0rvUVU
PT 1a ~ Head of the Football Inquiry & Pals https://youtu.be/-9OjjYHP_2g
PT 2 ~ Gerry McCann & Celtic Paedo Ring https://youtu.be/qfdpuP8ohEg
PT 3 ~ Gerry, SIX Celtic paedo & murder https://youtu.be/kRFaKIS3b_o
PT 4 ~ Celtic #Pizzagate https://youtu.be/4R-Ac2dEydk
WATCH MORE
The Ugly side Of The Beautiful Game
https://youtu.be/hOv6Pzpx0ec
Strachan & Rennie News Report
https://youtu.be/e1vB-1zNpiM
Footie Paedo Vid
https://youtu.be/Ontmwj9Ui6k
The Footie Paedo Series
- Head of the footie inquiry the church & the paedo ring – part 1
- Gerry McCann & Celtic Paedo Ring
- EVEN MORE on the Operation Algebra paedo ring – Scotland
- Jack, John, Julian & Footie Paedo Ring
- Celtic #Pizzagate
- Scottish Football Paedo ~ List & Links
- Rennie, Torbett, Fairbridge, Youthlink, Mr Watson & the head of footie inquiry
- McCafferty, Torbett, Fairbridge & The Footie
- 11 arrests made after 162 people contact football sex abuse inquiry
- Scot Youth football: 47 coaches & officials disappear after being named as danger
- Football sex abuse in Scotland: Policies not fit for purpose – report
- 11 arrests made after 162 people contact football sex abuse inquiry
- Scot Youth football: 47 coaches & officials disappear after being named as danger
Scottish Football & Gangsters
🌼💜🌼💜🌼💜🌼💜🌼💜🌼
DONATE via PAYPAL
https://www.paypal.me/wildcatscot
💜🌼💜🌼💜🌼💜🌼💜🌼💜
MANY THANKS.
WildCat 💋 💋 💋 💋
💜🌼💜🌼💜🌼💜🌼💜🌼💜
Advertisements