Trainspotting 2 star Bradley Welsh was ‘assassinated in £10,000 gangland hit over links to jailed Edinburgh cocaine baron who has £50,000 price on his head by underworld rivals’

The hitman who gunned down Trainspotting actor Bradley Welsh was paid £10,000 for the murder by gang bosses, it has been claimed.

The reformed gangster was shot in the head at point-black range by an assassin disguised as a jogger outside his Edinburgh home last Wednesday night.

Underworld sources have revealed the hit was put on the 48-year-old’s head as a warning to one of his associates – cocaine baron Mark Richardson.

His murder was said to be commissioned by a rival gang as a warning shot to one of Welsh’s associates Richardson, 32, is currently serving eight years for his role in a £200million organised gang which smuggled guns and drugs into Scotland. Sources said a £50,000 reward has been put up by a rival gang for anyone who can take the drugs kingpin out. The source told The Daily Record: ‘The figures doing the rounds are £10k for Welsh and £50k for anyone who takes out Richardson. Murder is cheap. Some people would do it for less.’ Mr Welsh was engaged to be married at the time he was killed and has a young daughter, Eva Tiger. The gym owner, who in recent years was a charity worker, was warned by police weeks ago that his life was in danger. His killer reportedly pulled a ‘shotgun-type weapon’ from underneath his clothing and blasted the father-of-one. Police described the hitman as between 20 and 30 years of age, between 5ft 10ins and 6ft tall, with a slim build and tanned complexion. Mr Welsh with Danny Dyer who featured him in an episode of Danny Dyer’s Deadliest Men

The reformed criminal with Celtic Football Club manager Neil Lennon in a social media photo

He was wearing a baseball cap and was casually dressed.

In an interview with the Edinburgh Evening News on April 13, Welsh recalled how jail time had made him realise being behind bars ‘was for imbeciles’ and said boxing had been his ‘way out of the ghetto’.

But the 42-year-old admitted his past was never far away, saying: ‘It’s always with me but I don’t have to atone myself for anybody.

‘The things I did, they were wrong, but I understand why I did them, because I had f**k all.

‘Of course, I regret them. I have a daughter and a wee boy who is like a son to me, and I want a better society. That’s why I do what I do.’

Welsh starred alongside Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller and Robert Carlyle in T2 Trainspotting, playing gangland figure Mr Doyle.

