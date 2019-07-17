Boys’ club in abuse scandal used Celtic FC child policy

Celtic FC and its scandal-hit feeder club shared an identical child protection policy, undermining the Scottish Premiership outfit’s refusal to accept responsibility for systematic sexual abuse.

Four men who held senior roles with Celtic Boys Club (CBC) have been convicted of molesting dozens of children over three decades. While expressing “regret and sorrow” for the victims, Celtic FC insists that it is not legally responsible for the abuse, describing the boys’ club as an entirely separate organisation.

However, it has emerged that both organisations shared a child protection policy, entitled Aware and Confident, which was introduced in 1997, months after abuse allegations first appeared in the press.

The Times has also seen an archived copy of the CBC website on which it describes itself as “the only official Celtic Boys Club” and features an image of young players and officials at Celtic Park.

“The privileged place we hold in the worldwide Celtic family will never be taken for granted,” it says. The boys’ club site also confirmed that its registered address was “Barrowfield Park, Glasgow”, a Celtic FC training ground. The child protection document stresses that CBC had an independent constitution, officers and rules, but adds: “The boys’ club has a long and proud association with Celtic FC which has proved of mutual benefit. CBC has agreed to implement this code of practice. “This means that staff and volunteers working with the boys’ club will be subject to the same code of ethics, vetting procedures, good practice and procedural requirements as applies to staff and volunteers of Celtic FC.” Its stated goal was to eradicate the risk of abuse to boys in teams which are “legitimately using the name Celtic”. Celtic FC began an internal investigation in 1986 after media reports raised serious concerns about child welfare. Frank Cairney, the CBC general manager, was allowed to continue in his role after the club found “nothing to substantiate” the claims. He finally left his role in 1991 amid allegations that he abused a boy on an American summer tour. However, in 2008 the CBC website paid tribute to Cairney, saying: “The section on the history of the club would not have been possible without the assistance of Mr Frank Cairney. We are grateful to him for that assistance.” His victims had to wait until last December before Cairney, 83, was convicted of nine charges of sexually abusing young footballers. Cairney, who is serving a four-year jail sentence, abused boys in a dressing room at Celtic Park. A report on the CBC website, which was deleted after the club was renamed St Patrick’s Sports Academy last year, noted: “The future success of the boys’ club was probably secured when Frank Cairney was appointed general manager in 1970. “His brief was to develop and recruit players for Celtic FC.” In May The Times published articles from the Celtic View, the club’s official magazine, which spoke of an “official connection” between Celtic FC and CBC. Patrick McGuire, a partner at Thompsons Solicitors who is pursuing claims against Celtic FC on behalf of dozens of abuse survivors, said: “This is yet more evidence, if any more evidence is required, of the absolute legal interconnection and interdependence between Celtic Boys Club and the football club.” Celtic FC, which denies CBC was its feeder club, failed to respond to a request for comment. Last month Peter Lawwell, the chief executive of Celtic FC, claimed that the club had been conducting its own internal investigation. He added: “It would be quite inappropriate for us to be discussing highly sensitive and confidential legal matters in the media, and we will not do so, even if that means we come under criticism for following the due legal process.” https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/boys-club-in-abuse-scandal-used-celtic-fc-child-policy-jgdrvx69v