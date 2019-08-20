spidercatweb.blog

Articles & blogs on Royal paedo-satanism & murder

DOWNLOAD – Links to Articles and Blogs on Royal Paedophilia

  1. ROYAL FAMILY PAEDOPHILIA SATANISM & MURDER
  2. THE WHO’S WHO OF EPSTEIN’S LITTLE BLACK BOOK
  3. 130+ MSM ARTICLES & BLOGS ON PRINCE ANDREW’S LINKS TO PAEDOPHILIA 
  4. PAEDO PRACTICES OF THE BRITISH ROYAL FAMILY
  5. PHILIP, HIS PIMP, THE KRAYS, THE PROFUMO AFFAIR & THE THURSDAY CLUB
  6. BIRR CASTLE, JACK PARSONS, PRINCESS MARGARET, CROWELY, KINCORA, TED HEATH & SATANISM
  7. STOLEN FOUR SCOTTISH CHILDREN
  8. WHAT IS WITH THE ROYAL FAMILY & DEAD BODIES?
  9. DUNBLANE
  10. JOINING THE DOTS
  11. MOTHER OF DARKNESS CASTLE, ROYAL SATANIC RITUALS 
  12. GORDONSTOUN; DECAPITATED CHILDREN’S HEADS FOUND
  13. THE KNATCHBULL FAMILY
  14. CSA INQUIRY PROBES CHARITY LINKED TO CHARLES
  15. DUNBLANE, QVS & THE PAEDOPHILE RING
  16. QVS DUNBLANE: MILITARY SCHOOL INVESTIGATED AMID CLAIMS OF PAEDO RING
  17. AGED SIX I WAS A SEX SLAVE TO EUROPE’S ELITE
  18. DUMFRIES, LIZZY, DEPLETED URANIUM & THE GALLOWS (Scotland’s glow part 1)
  19. SIR JIMMY & SIR PAUL
  20. BLAZING BALLATER
  21. WHAT THE ROYAL FAMILY DONT WANT YOU TO SEE
  22. BLOODY ROYALS & THE X FACTOR

MAINSTREAM MEDIA

  1. Crown of Thorns: She told Queen about Philip and paid for it
  2. Royal-cover-up-Police-censor-Jimmy-Savile-interview-transcript
  3. 7 secret files shut away for a century ROYAL  MARRIAGE SENSATION
  4. Ex-cop claims a ROYAL was in paedophile ring but inquiry
  5. Royal was in suspected paedophile ring but inquiry 
  6. Royal was investigated as part of paedophile ring, says ex-cop 23.03.13
  7. VIP paedophile ring ‘abused teenage boy INSIDE Buckingham
  8. Westminster Paedophile Ring: 16-year-old Groomed
  9. Royal family member was investigated as part of paedophile
  10. The alleged paedophile ring at the heart of the British 06.07.14
  11. Royal cover up: Police censor Jimmy Savile interview
  12. Paedophile royal butler boasted of royal connections
  13. politicians-royal-aides-famous-pop
  14. Paedophile royal butler ‘took victims to tea with Queen
  15. Prince Andrew’s bodyguards ‘turned a blind eye’
  16. Prince Andrew and ‘naked pool parties’ at his paedophile
  17. Prince Andrew flew on paedophile pal Jeffrey Epstein’s
  18. Prince Andrew’s ‘sex slave’ claims he was involved
  19. Prince Andrew ‘victim’ accuses US authorities of covering
  20. Fresh questions for Prince Andrew over friendship
  21. Lord Justice Fulford, Advisor to the Queen, was founder of paedophile
  22. Police Arrest Queen’s Guards Windsor Castle Paedophile
  24. http://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2015/oct/07/bishop-peter-ball-escaped-charges-mps-royal-family-intervened-court
  25. http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/prince-andrews-pal-ghislaine-maxwell-5081971
  26. http://www.celebdirtylaundry.com/2015/prince-andrews-viral-video-of-sex-slave-scandal-with-underage-girl-caught-on-tape-photo/
  27. http://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/423109/Prince-Andrew-and-Virginia-Roberts-feature-in-video-nasty-filmed-by-Jeffrey-Epstein
  28. http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/theroyalfamily/3121372/Paedophile-royal-butler-took-victims-to-tea-with-Queen-Mother.html
  29. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2937377/I-won-t-used-sell-weapons-says-Charles-Controversial-new-biography-claims-Prince-discreet-objections-role-arms-deals.html
  30. http://www.musictimes.com/articles/26830/20150131/u-s-government-virginia-roberts-sex-slave-scandal-paperwork-prince-andrew-jeffrey-epstein.htm
  31. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-2937176/Why-Charles-worried-march-Middletons.html
  32. http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/watch-prince-charles-ambushed-letters-5690123#ICID=sharebar_twitter
  33. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2576451/High-court-judge-child-sex-ring-Adviser-Queen-founder-paedophile-support-group-offenders-jail.html
  34. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2033307/Police-arrest-Queens-guards-Windsor-Castle-paedophile-ring-probe.htm
  35. http://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/prince-andrew-sex-case-claims
  36. http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-30759303
  37. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2925665/First-girl-accuse-Jeffrey-Epstein-sexual-abuse-claims-14-paid-130-encounter.html
  38. http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/prince-andrew-backed-by-eminent-engineer-in-rare-public-appearance-following-virginia-roberts-sex-claim-10020815.html
  39. http://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/64099/Ex-royal-butler-admits-child-abuse
  40. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2944101/Sex-slave-centre-Prince-Andrew-case-claims-FBI-videos-associates-Jeffrey-Epstein.html
  41. http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/11398807/Prince-Andrew-victim-accuses-US-authorities-of-covering-up-video-evidence-of-her-abuse.html
  42. 1975-1977: Who was ‘John’, Albany Trust’s rep on paedophile drafting committee? 
  43. http://dailycaller.com/2015/02/11/jeffrey-epstein-and-his-apologists-still-have-a-lot-to-answer-for/
  44. http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/andrew-vice-admiral-prince-gets-5154571
  45. http://www.independent.co.uk/news/people/news/koo-stark-speaks-out-to-help-rebut-prince-andrew-sex-slave-claims-10046948.html
  46. http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/prince-andrew-sex-allegations-virginia-roberts-had-rape-claim-rejected-at-14-over-credibility-10066537.html
  47. http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/vip-paedophile-ring-abused-teenage-4721479http://www.liveleak.com/view?i=6b4_1425142717
  48. http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/bbc-planning-panorama-probe-prince-5251563#ICID=sharebar_twitter
  49. http://www.express.co.uk/news/royal/562986/Prince-Andrew-avoid-evidence-US-sex-slave-case
  50. http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/royal-family-member-was-investigated-as-part-of-paedophile-ring-before-coverup-excop-says-10126864.html
  51. http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/ex-cop-claims-royal-paedophile-ring-5379159
  52. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1100302/Jailed-The-paedophile-royal-butler-took-victim-meet-Queen-Mother.html
  53. http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/bbc-planning-panorama-probe-prince-5251563
  54. http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2015/04/07/dershowitz-wins-judge-tosses-lurid-accusations/
  55. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2597308/The-bombshell-court-document-claims-Prince-Andrew-knew-billionaire-friends-abuse-age-girls.html
  56. http://news.sky.com/story/1460395/sex-claims-against-prince-andrew-rejected
  57. http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/prince-andrew-could-still-face-5508076
  58. http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/theroyalfamily/11531100/Child-sex-abuse-allegations-at-school-linked-with-favourite-Royal-boarding-school.html
  59. http://rt.com/uk/272935-royal-household-sex-inquiry/
  60. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-3037093/The-smile-says-nightmare-relieved-Prince-Andrew-makes-official-appearance-week-sex-charges-against-thrown-out.html
  61. http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-32828552
  62. http://www.iomtoday.co.im/news/uk-news/duke-s-ex-aide-abused-young-girl-1-7267068
  63. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3098448/Prince-Philip-s-aide-cleared-sex-abuse.html?ito=social-twitter_dailymailUK
  64. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3006218/Mystery-royal-suspected-paedophile-ring-investigated-Scotland-Yard-inquiry-shut-national-security-reasons.html
  65. http://gawker.com/here-is-pedophile-billionaire-jeffrey-epsteins-little-b-1681383992
  66. http://topinfopost.com/2014/06/17/royals-killing-children-for-fun-hunting-parties
  67. https://jewishpaedophilia.wordpress.com/2015/01/04/former-russian-employee-greg-hallett-prince-philip-uses-scopolamine-mkultra-methodologies-on-children-before-raping-them/
  68. http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/friends-prince-andrews-paedophile-pal-6030730
  69. Earliest known picture of Jimmy #Savile & Prince Charles together: Yorkshire Post press room, #Leeds. December 1970
  70. http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/royal-family-granted-new-right-of-secrecy-2179148.html
  71. http://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2015/sep/08/former-bishop-peter-ball-admits-sexually-abusing-young-men
  72. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3289281/New-Barclays-boss-grilled-MPs-links-Andrew-s-paedophile-pal-convicted-sex-offender-backed-job-2012.html?ITO=1490&ns_mchannel=rss&ns_campaign=1490
  73. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-1216186/The-shocking-love-triangle-Lord-Mountbatten-wife-founder-modern-India.html
  74. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/royal-family-member-was-investigated-as-part-of-paedophile-ring-before-coverup-excop-says-31088592.html
  75. http://www.nydailynews.com/news/world/jeffrey-epstein-sex-slave-accuser-sues-brit-socialite-article-1.2369150?cid=bitly#_gus&_gucid=article
  76. http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/crime/child-protection/12020326/Child-sex-abuse-inquiry-Serving-MPs-the-church-and-locals-council-to-be-put-under-spotlight.html
  77. http://www.nytimes.com/2015/12/13/business/alan-dershowitz-on-the-defense-his-own.html?_r=0
  78. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3364381/Notorious-billionaire-pedophile-ex-bestie-Prince-Andrew-Jeffrey-Epstein-hugs-squeezes-bum-one-young-blonde-escapes-New-York-Caribbean-holiday-beauty.html
  79. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1066171/Buckingham-Palace-butler-ran-paedophile-sex-ring-working-Royal-Family.html
  80. http://www.independent.co.uk/voices/comment/the-royal-family-are-exempt-from-freedom-of-information-requests-and-can-veto-bbc-programmes-why-do-9956702.html
  82. http://www.pressreader.com/usa/sun-sentinel-broward-edition/20160103/281492160294664/TextView
  83. http://www.usapoliticstoday.com/why-was-bill-clinton-at-child-molesters-private-island-12-times/
  84. http://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/646038/Charity-links-Charles-targeted-paedophilia-probe
  85. http://m.nydailynews.com/new-york/court-hear-jeffrey-epstein-alleged-sex-trafficking-article-1.2568619
  86. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3006218/Mystery-royal-suspected-paedophile-ring-investigated-Scotland-Yard-inquiry-shut-national-security-reasons.html
  87. http://www.independent.co.uk/news/people/queen-elizabeth-ii-owns-every-dolphin-in-britain-and-doesnt-need-a-driving-license-here-are-the-a7331266.html
  88. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4164082/Pedophile-Jeffrey-Epstein-accused-new-sex-traffick-case.html
  89. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4162372/Prince-Charles-wrote-padeophile-bishop.html?ito=social-twitter_dailymailUK
  90. http://www.cornwalllive.com/leading-businessman-charles-howeson-charged-with-15-counts-of-sexually-abusing-boys/story-30175505-detail/story.html#G1j5UT8F31u57sdj.99
  91. http://itccs.org/?s=Queen+&submit=Search
  93. http://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2015/jan/02/prince-andrew-named-us-lawsuit-underage-sex-allegations?CMP=twt_gu
  94. http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/prince-andrew-sexual-relations-underage-4908702#ICID=sharebar_facebook
  95. http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-30659629
  96. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1364742/Jeffrey-Epstein-Prince-Andrews-billionaire-paedophile-friend-visit-Sandringham.html
  97. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1362380/Prince-Andrew-naked-pool-parties-paedophile-friends-house.html
  98. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2895366/Prince-Andrew-lobbied-government-easy-Jeffrey-Epstein-Palace-denies-claims-royal-tried-use-influence-help-billionaire-paedophile-2008-police-probe.html
  99. http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-30659629#%22
  100. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2894911/Andrew-age-sex-slave-Duke-denies-claim-court-papers-teen-picked-sleep-Robert-Maxwell-s-daughter.html
  101. http://www.ibtimes.co.uk/prince-andrew-sex-slave-scandal-who-ghislaine-maxwell-1481707
  102. http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/prince-andrew-been-secretly-filmed-4915421
  103. http://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/346148/Royal-cover-up-Police-censor-Jimmy-Savile-interview-transcript
  104. http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/prince-andrew-preparing-fly-home-4915579
  105. http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/prince-andrew-underage-sex-slave-4915304
  106. http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/theroyalfamily/11323872/Prince-Andrew-denies-having-relations-with-sex-slave-girl.html
  107. http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/prince-andrew-refutes-sexual-abuse-allegations-in-unprecedented-buckingham-palace-statement-9956054.html
  108. http://www.express.co.uk/news/world/550085/Ghislaine-Maxwell-Jeffrey-Epstein-not-madam-paedophile-Florida-court-case-Prince-Andrew
  109. http://www.express.co.uk/news/royal/550151/Queen-Prince-Philip-Prince-Andrew-sex-claims-denial-church-appearance
  110. http://www.independent.co.uk/voices/comment/the-royal-family-are-exempt-from-freedom-of-information-requests-and-can-veto-bbc-programmes-why-do-we-put-up-with-this-9956702.html
  111. http://www.itv.com/news/2015-01-05/prince-andrew-allegations-whos-who-and-what-do-we-know/ 
  112. http://www.france24.com/en/20150103-woman-making-prince-andrew-sex-claims-vows-not-be-silenced/?aef_campaign_date=2015-01-03&aef_campaign_ref=partage_aef&ns_campaign=reseaux_sociaux&ns_linkname=editorial&ns_mchannel=social&ns_source=twitter
  114. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1364001/Peter-Mandelson-silent-contact-Prince-Andrew-friend-Jeffrey-Epstein.html
  115. http://www.theguardian.com/uk/2010/nov/29/wikileaks-cables-rude-prince-andrewhttp://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2584309/Bill-Clinton-identified-lawsuit-against-former-friend-pedophile-Jeffrey-Epstein-regular-orgies-Caribbean-compound-former-president-visited-multiple-times.html
  116. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2896986/Prince-Andrew-s-sex-slave-nightmare-deepens-Duke-faces-fresh-wave-lurid-claims-sex-underage-girl-Virginia-Roberts-plans-tell-memoir-alleged-trysts-home-paedophile-Jeffrey-Epstein.html
  117. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2897222/I-don-t-know-Harvard-law-professor-named-alongside-Prince-Andrew-underage-sex-slave-insists-completely-absolutely-innocent.html
  118. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2897086/Cash-strapped-Fergie-took-15-000-paedophile-billionaire-centre-claims-Prince-Andrew-slept-age-sex-slave.html
  119. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2897615/Prince-Andrew-s-sex-slave-Virginia-Roberts-writing-tell-memoir.html
  120. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2896589/Did-legal-deal-protect-duke-Paedophile-billionaire-s-plea-bargain-halted-police-investigation.html
  121. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2896994/The-remote-holiday-home-Prince-Andrew-staying.html
  122. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-2896968/Prince-Andrew-s-colourful-romantic-past-revealed.html
  123. http://www.smh.com.au/world/virginia-roberts-new-lease-on-life-after-escaping-from-billionaire-sexual-predator-jeffrey-epstein-20150105-12i9f8.html
  124. http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/prince-andrew-never-learn-past-4930620#ICID=sharebar_twitter
  125. http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/prince-andrew-frolicks-on-yacht-with-mystery-147496
  126. http://www.itv.com/news/story/2015-01-04/buckingham-palace-issues-second-denial-over-andrew-sex-claims/
  127. http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/jeffrey-epstein-prince-andrews-paedo-4937465#ICID=sharebar_twitter
  128. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2900002/Cameron-distances-Andrew-sex-abuse-claims-PM-refuses-comment-allegations-radio-interview-Labour-MP-says-Prince-not-law.html
  129. Top Military school abuse probed
  130. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2900002/Cameron-distances-Andrew-sex-abuse-claims-PM-refuses-comment-allegations-radio-interview-Labour-MP-says-Prince-not-law.html
  131. http://www.heraldsun.com.au/news/prince-andrew-allegedly-spent-time-with-girls-woody-allen-at-home-of-convicted-paedophile-jeffrey-epstein/story-fni0fiyv-1227177586775?nk=d65504ba123970750e3d6afd981791bc
  132. http://www.independent.co.uk/news/people/prince-andrew-sex-allegations-jeffrey-epsteins-butler-alfredo-rodriguez-who-stole-tellall-black-book-dies-age-60-9962307.html
  133. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2900632/Pictured-Prince-Andrew-surrounded-topless-women-Thai-holiday-paedophile-billionaire-Epstein-friend-says-Duke-tits-bums-man.html
  134. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-2901329/STEPHEN-GLOVER-falsely-accused-Andrew-s-unguided-missile-monarchy-grave-harm.html
  135. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2901350/New-lives-girls-Andrew-sex-claim-row-Epstein-s-aides-refused-testify-pilot-designer.html
  136. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2901091/Paedophile-billionaire-Jeffrey-Epstein-hosted-Nobel-prizewinner-Stephen-Hawking-private-Caribbean-island-Prince-Andrew-claimed-court-proceedings-slept-underage-sex-slave.html
  137. http://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2015/jan/07/jeffrey-epstein-former-accomplices-property-prince-andrew?CMP=twt_gu
  138. http://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2015/jan/07/prince-andrew-gift-to-republicans-jeffrey-epstein-party?CMP=twt_guhttp://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2033307/Police-arrest-Queens-guards-Windsor-Castle-paedophile-ring-probe.html
  139. http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/newsvideo/royalfamilyvideo/11325456/What-are-the-challenges-facing-Prince-Andrew-and-the-Queen-over-sex-abuse-claims.html
  140. http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-30708795
  141. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2900787/Prince-Andrew-Heidi-Klum-Hookers-Pimps-party-New-York-socialite-accused-procuring-underage-girls-billionaire-pedophile-Jeffrey-Epstein.html
  142. http://www.heraldsun.com.au/news/prince-andrew-allegedly-spent-time-with-girls-woody-allen-at-home-of-convicted-paedophile-jeffrey-epstein/story-fni0fiyv-1227177586775
  143. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2904115/Ghislaine-Maxwell-s-link-sex-scandal-court-papers-involving-Prince-Andrew-Jeffery-Epstein-don-t-stop-having-amazing-social-connections.html
  144. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2904865/Lawyer-Prince-Andrew-sex-slave-Virginia-Roberts-given-50-years-jail.html
  145. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2905218/Prince-Andrew-admits-s-foolish-friendship-paedophile-billionaire-Jeffrey-Epstein.html
  146. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2904911/Abused-child-Dabbling-drugs-Virginia-Roberts-s-aunt-reveals-Jeffrey-Epstein-girl-says-fear-life.html
  147. http://www.theguardian.com/world/2015/jan/10/jeffrey-epstein-decade-scandal-prince-andrew?guni=Keyword:news-grid%20main-1%20Main%20trailblock:Editable%20trailblock%20-%20news:Position1:anchor%20image
  148. http://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/551345/Prince-Andrew-deeply-affected-by-sex-slave-scandal-sources-say
  149. http://www.express.co.uk/news/royal/550540/Prince-Andrew-last-interview-UK-journalist
  150. http://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/550572/David-Cameron-refuses-to-comment-on-Prince-Andrew
  151. http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/theroyalfamily/11337843/Prince-Andrew-I-have-been-foolish-over-friendship-with-Jeffrey-Epstein.html
  152. http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/theroyalfamily/11337381/Is-Prince-Andrew-really-that-sleazy.html
  153. http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/theroyalfamily/11325163/Prince-Andrew-scandal-His-past-controversies-in-pictures.html?frame=3154204
  154. http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/newsvideo/royalfamilyvideo/11326554/Prince-Andrews-relationship-with-Jeffrey-Epstein-in-60-seconds.html
  155. http://www.news.com.au/entertainment/celebrity-life/prince-andrews-alleged-role-in-a-paedophile-ring-shocked-the-world-but-whats-next-for-the-duke/story-fnisprwn-1227179927502
  156. http://www.thesundaytimes.co.uk/sto/news/uk_news/article1505634.ece?CMP=OTH-gnws-standard-2015_01_10
  157. http://www.neonnettle.com/features/406-rip-democracy-the-raw-truth-behind-the-new-royal-family-secrecy
  158. http://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/418983/Pal-Billionaire-Andy-dead
  159. http://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2015/01/12/392734/Sex-scandal-involves-British-Queens-sonhttp://undercoverinfo.wordpress.com/2015/01/11/jeffrey-epstein-and-the-prince-legal-proceedings-could-see-andrew-required-to-give-evidence-more-docs/
  160. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2905850/Andrew-s-guards-turned-blind-eye-Yard-officers-watched-Duke-partied-young-girls-says-Epstein-s-butler.html
  161. http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/prince-andrew-allegations-disgraced-tycoon-4961761
  162. http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/prince-andrew-sex-slave-accuser-4957654
  163. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1363444/Jeffrey-Epstein-Robert-Maxwells-daughter-Ghislaine-hired-girls-paedophile.html
  164. http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/theroyalfamily/11339138/Scotland-Yard-urged-to-probe-Prince-Andrews-bodyguards-over-sex-scandal.html
  165. http://www.independent.co.uk/news/people/stephen-hawking-pictured-on-jeffrey-epsteins-sex-slave-caribbean-island-9974955.html
  166. http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/theroyalfamily/11342915/Prince-Andrew-sex-abuse-claims-Hes-a-humongously-good-man-says-Duchess-of-York.html
  167. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2908322/Prince-Andrew-s-ex-wife-Sarah-Ferguson-slams-sex-slave-allegations-salacious-lies-insists-humongously-good-man.html
  168. http://www.nydailynews.com/news/world/fergie-continues-defend-best-friend-prince-andrew-article-1.2075934
  169. http://rt.com/op-edge/222519-prince-andrew-sex-allegations-scandal/
  170. http://www.express.co.uk/news/royal/551938/Prince-Andrew-Virginia-Roberts-sex-claims-licked-toes-in-bath-sex-claims-teenager
  171. http://www.vice.com/en_ca/read/behind-anonymouss-operation-to-reveal-britains-elite-child-rape-syndicate-273
  172. http://www.breitbart.com/london/2015/01/03/if-british-citizens-do-not-rest-the-control-of-the-establishment-paedophile-scandal-from-the-government-it-will-forever-be-a-source-of-national-shame/
  173. http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/prince-andrew-allegations-scotland-yard-4987354
  174. http://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/real-life/jeffrey-epstein-judge-may-reveal-prince-andrews-alleged-bid-to-protect-paedophile-tycoon/story-fnixwvgh-1227187589517
  175. https://jewishpaedophilia.wordpress.com/2015/01/16/the-queen-mother-was-friends-with-sadistic-paedophile-child-killer-ted-heath-sadistic-paedophile-necrophiliac-jimmy-savile-sadistic-paedophile-cyril-smith-sadistic-paedophile-lord-mounbatten-am/
  176. http://starshipearththebigpicture.com/2015/01/16/pedophiles-in-parliament-charlie-hebdo-under-the-microscope-video/
  177. http://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/552521/Police-examine-Prince-Andrew-sex-fileshttp://t.co/KQGw4Tfhaq
  178. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2915022/Prince-Andrew-fights-Davos-denial-Duke-s-bid-bury-underage-sex-slave-claims-dramatic-TV-appearance.html
  179. http://www.adelaidenow.com.au/lifestyle/jeffrey-epstein-judge-may-reveal-prince-andrews-alleged-bid-to-protect-paedophile-tycoon/story-fnixw28h-1227187589517?nk=2d495d2297994ce9416ce4a9e8458d0c
  180. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1363636/Prince-Andrew-David-Cameron-pledges-support-Jeffrey-Epstein-paedophile-row.html
  181. http://www.express.co.uk/news/royal/552689/Sex-scandal-hit-Prince-Andrew-quit-Davos-trip-risk-to-Britain-s-interests
  182. http://www.express.co.uk/news/royal/552051/Pictures-reveal-Prince-Andrew-s-penchant-partying
  183. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2915934/Andrew-hires-lawyer-fight-age-sex-claims-Prince-hires-grandfather-bar-help-fight-allegations-prepares-make-public-appearance.html
  184. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2919601/Prince-Andrew-place-sex-slave-three-occasions-claims-forced-sleep-flight-logs-reveal.html
  185. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2897836/How-Prince-Andrew-s-sex-abuser-friend-Jeffrey-Epstein-kept-list-nicknamed-Holy-Grail-great-good-Bill-Clinton-Tony-Blair-Mick-Jagger-Donald-Trump.html
  186. http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/theroyalfamily/11359788/Prince-Andrew-under-renewed-pressure-to-speak-about-sex-abuse-claims-after-flight-logs-emerge.html
  187. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2897939/Houseman-cleaned-pedophile-Jeffrey-Epstein-s-sex-toys-feared-billionaire-make-disappear-takes-secrets-grave.html
  188. http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-30927287
  189. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2897939/Houseman-cleaned-pedophile-Jeffrey-Epstein-s-sex-toys-feared-billionaire-make-disappear-takes-secrets-grave.html
  190. http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-30927287
  191. http://news.sky.com/story/1412699/prince-andrew-sex-claims-full-text-of-letter
  192. http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/prince-andrew-makes-first-public-appearance-since-sex-claims-9994815.html
  193. http://news.sky.com/story/1412496/prince-andrew-under-pressure-in-davos
  194. http://snn.bz/probable-cause-epstein/
  196. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2921490/Prince-Andrew-appears-public-Davos-time-emerged-called-swear-oath-innocent-sex-claims.html
  197. http://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2015/jan/18/prince-andrew-considering-public-statement-sex-allegations-davos
  198. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2920055/EXCLUSIVE-Three-nights-passion-Marbella-hotel-baby-hidden-Franco-s-assassins-surgery-remove-Bourbon-nose-Fairytale-story-woman-claims-Spanish-King-s-lovechild.html
  199. http://www.standard.co.uk/news/world/prince-andrew-publicly-denies-teenage-sex-allegations-9996434.html
  200. http://on.aol.co.uk/video/duke-of-york-faces-renewed-allegations-518614415?playlist=160757&icid=hpaolon
  201. http://rt.com/usa/225399-clinton-flight-logs-epstein/
  202. http://www.cnn.com/2015/01/22/europe/prince-andrew-sex-abuse-allegations/http://t.co/5e73LpPHZ7
  203. http://www.aol.co.uk/article/2015/01/22/duke-in-davos-sex-slave-denial/21133712/?icid=maing-grid7%7Cukt1%7Cdl1%7Csec3_lnk4%26pLid%3D324258
  204. http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/prince-andrew-flew-paedophile-pal-5037951
  205. http://pagesix.com/2015/01/24/sex-slave-claims-bill-clinton-visited-epsteins-orgy-island/?_ga=1.232945239.815581636.1415422734
  206. http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/prince-andrew-sex-slave-case-billionaire-jeffrey-epstein-denounces-gossip-media-for-attacks-on-him-and-associates-10006666.html
  207. http://www.newsweek.com/2015/02/06/sex-offender-who-mixes-princes-and-premiers-302877.html
  208. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2931314/Sex-slave-lawyers-make-second-bid-Prince-Andrew-testify-oath-s-returned-sender-Foreign-Office.html
  209. http://theunaustralian.net/2015/01/27/prince-philip-outraged-at-demotion-to-knight/
  210. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2928650/Jeffrey-Epstein-breaks-silence-Prince-Andrew-sex-slave-scandal-Convicted-paedophile-hits-media-frenzy-surrounding-case.html
  211. http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/vip-paedophile-ring-abused-teenage-4721479
  212. http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/prince-andrews-pal-ghislaine-maxwell-5081971http://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/423109/Prince-Andrew-and-Virginia-Roberts-feature-in-video-nasty-filmed-by-Jeffrey-Epstein

OTHER BLOGGERS & MISC

  1. http://aanirfan.blogspot.co.uk/2015/02/prince-andrew-missing-boy-cia-mossad-mi6.html
  2. http://aanirfan.blogspot.co.uk/2015/07/famous-lords.html?m=1
  3. http://aangirfan.blogspot.co.uk/2011/03/queen-and-missing-kids.html
  4. http://aangirfan.blogspot.co.uk/2012/10/child-abuse-list-ritual-abuse.html?m=1
  5. http://aanirfan.blogspot.co.uk/2015/01/virginia-on-dershowitz-child-abuse.html
  6. http://aanirfan.blogspot.co.uk/2014/12/honours-for-manning-woolf-dick.html
  7. http://aanirfan.blogspot.co.uk/2015/01/mossad-blackmail-ring-linked-to-prince.html
  8. https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2016/11/05/usa-coups-counter-coups-and-child-sexual-abue/
  9. https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2015/02/01/cia-have-prince-andrew-child-abuse-video-and-more-news-from-aangirfan/
  10. LORD LIEUTENANTS AND THE DOLPHIN SQUARE CONNECTION
  11. Chris Spivey Who Murdered Mountbatten
  12. http://charlesfrith.blogspot.co.uk/2013/04/the-paedophile-british-royal-family.html
  13. Camilla, Duchess of Cambridge vacations in Italy with alleged child rapist and pimp Derek Laud
  14. The British Establishment: Paedophiles EVERYWHERE
  15. Royal Family Death Cult: Possible links to Child Sexual Abuse
  16. http://www.prisonplanet.com/vip-paedophile-ring-abused-teenage-boy-inside-buckingham-palace-and-balmoral-castle.html
  17. https://eassurvey.wordpress.com/2015/02/03/us-government-trying-to-block-prince-andrews-alleged-sex-slave-from-jeffrey-epstein-case-images-of-child-abuse-found-in-vatican-city/
  18. http://www.exaronews.com/articles/5420/revealed-buried-files-link-buckingham-palace-to-paedophilia#.VM03uFVKhnA.twitter
  19. http://www.neonnettle.com/features/406-rip-democracy-the-raw-truth-behind-the-new-royal-family-secrecy
  20. http://radaronline.com/exclusives/2015/02/jeffrey-epstein-virginia-roberts-other-pedophiles-declaration/
  21. http://linkis.com/beforeitsnews.com/MALTE
  22. https://wideawakegentile.wordpress.com/2014/10/09/indias-pedophile-viceroy-his-kosher-wife-and-nehru/
  23. http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2011/04/01/bill-clinton-katie-couric-woody-allen-jeffrey-epsteins-society-friends-close-ranks.html
  24. http://www.insidephilanthropy.com/wall-street-donors/leon-black.html
  25. http://www.heraldscotland.com/sport/spl/aberdeen/concern-over-pervert-in-palace-1.704057
  26. http://yournewswire.com/swiss-bank-epstein-wired-clinton-3-5-million-after-child-sex-allegations/
  27. http://www.gilad.co.uk/writings/2015/1/17/jews-are-turning-their-backs-on-dershowitz
  28. 1975-1977: Who was ‘John’, Albany Trust’s rep on paedophile drafting committee? 
  29. http://dailycaller.com/2015/02/11/jeffrey-epstein-and-his-apologists-still-have-a-lot-to-answer-for/
  30. https://patriotnewstwo.wordpress.com/2015/03/06/huge-news-clintonbushandrewepstein-pedophile-ring-exposed-by-mainstream-media/
  31. http://jezebel.com/5603638/meet-the-modeling-agent-who-trafficked-underage-girls-for-sex
  32. http://yournewswire.com/how-an-establishment-paedophile-ring-leads-to-the-monarchy-mi5-rothschilds/
  33. http://politicalvelcraft.org/2015/03/26/prince-charlies-link-to-pedophile-networks/
  34. http://tabublog.com/2015/01/28/part-iii-pedophiles-sex-slaves-and-british-royalty/
  35. https://undercoverinfo.wordpress.com/2015/04/08/prince-andrew-details-struck-from-court-records-but-docs-still-in-public-domain/
  36. http://21stcenturywire.com/2015/01/02/prince-andrew-named-in-new-underaged-sex-ring-us-lawsuit/
  37. https://lawrenceserewicz.wordpress.com/2015/05/01/has-the-crowns-betrayed-its-covenant-historical-child-sexual-abuse-in-uk/
  38. http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cleveland_Street_scandalhttps://matrixbob.wordpress.com/2015/05/07/billionaire-pedophile-jeffre-efstein-public-reapperance-casts-shadow-on-the-clintons-video/
  39. http://www.hangthebankers.com/vip-pedophile-ring-operating-out-of-buckingham-palace-and-balmoral-castle/http://t.co/CoQkHgoq67
  40. https://thesilenceofourlambs.wordpress.com/2015/07/09/royal-household-will-fall-in-sights-of-100m-child-sex-abuse-inquiry-telegraph/
  41. http://yournewswire.com/royal-household-to-be-scrutinized-in-child-sex-abuse-inquiry/
  42. http://childabuserecovery.com/european-royals-killing-naked-children-for-fun-at-human-hunting-parties/
  43. http://www.hangthebankers.com/secrecy-laws-passed-to-hide-pedophile-ring-connection-to-royal-family/
  44. https://lawrenceserewicz.wordpress.com/2015/07/25/why-is-the-goddard-inquiry-a-threat-to-the-crown/
  45. https://jewishpaedophilia.wordpress.com/2015/07/28/opilluminatuspiedpiper-the-british-royal-family-may-be-investigated-as-part-of-an-inquiry-into-pedophilia-the-royal-family-has-had-several-allegations-of-child-sexual-abuse-prince-andrew-and-fo/
  46. http://gawker.com/here-is-pedophile-billionaire-jeffrey-epsteins-little-b-1681383992
  47. http://topinfopost.com/2014/06/17/royals-killing-children-for-fun-hunting-parties
  48. https://jewishpaedophilia.wordpress.com/2015/01/04/former-russian-employee-greg-hallett-prince-philip-uses-scopolamine-mkultra-methodologies-on-children-before-raping-them/
  49. https://mediameditations.wordpress.com/2015/08/03/the-queen-and-five-questions-for-the-goddard-inquiry/
  50. https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10153527610043564&set=gm.854573344591285&type=3&fref=mentions
  51. http://www.foi.directory/featured/governments-freedom-of-information-inquiry-branded-a-stitch-up/
  52. https://dublinsmickdotcom.wordpress.com/2015/09/10/hyper-drive-royal-sex-looks-like-charlie-has-been-sleeping-on-the-couch-quite-a-bit/
  53. http://loucollins.uk/2015/11/19/directors-of-the-princes-trust-diplomatspaedophiles/
  54. https://thesilenceofourlambs.wordpress.com/2015/11/29/child-sex-abuse-inquiry-royal-family-could-give-evidence-telegraph/
  55. https://wikispooks.com/wiki/File:Thanks_for_the_Memories.pdf
  56. http://lissakr11humane.com/2015/12/26/queens-2015-christmas-message-enjoy-your-final-christmas/
  57. http://porkinspolicyreview.com/2016/01/02/the-opperman-report-jeffrey-epstein-o-j-simpson-and-much-more/
  58. http://porkinspolicyreview.com/2015/08/25/porkins-policy-radio-episode-36-ed-opperman-on-jeffery-epstein-case/
  59. http://porkinspolicyreview.com/2016/02/26/newsbud-producer-pearse-redmond-on-jeffrey-epstein-billionaire-pedophile-pal-of-trump-clinton-prince-andrew/
  60. http://jillhavern.forumotion.net/t12310-the-kakistocracy-how-elite-child-absuing-groups-acquire-and-maintain-their-power
  61. https://jhaines6.wordpress.com/2015/03/05/alfred-webre-draco-cia-nsa-mkultra-drive-ritual-child-sacrifice-in-religions-vaticanjesuittalmudic-monarchies-governments-schools-wars-for-transhumanist-agenda/
  62. https://mediameditations.wordpress.com/2016/02/11/will-the-queen-apologise-for-the-csa-failings-over-the-past-60-years/
  63. http://yournewswire.com/queen-elizabeth-ordered-princess-diana-murder-says-dianas-best-friend/
  64. http://loucollins.uk/2016/04/18/murdered-bodies-on-royal-estatesprince-philiprecords-sealed-for-100-years/
  65. https://sladisworld.wordpress.com/2015/01/08/st-james-island-exposed-the-elites-best-kept-secret-until-now-princes-paedos-pimps-pancakes-and-psycho-spies/
  66. https://dublinsmickdotcom.wordpress.com/2016/04/25/politicians-and-officials-named-in-court-as-boy-brothel-case-begins/
  67. http://radaronline.com/celebrity-news/donald-trump-sued-sexual-abuse-jeffrey-epstein-claims/
  68. https://politicalvelcraft.org/2016/05/29/zionist-orgy-island-back-in-the-news-from-prime-minister-of-israel-ehud-barak-kevin-spacey-mossad-jeffery-epstein-bill-clinton-alan-dershowitz-the-dershowitz-sweetheart/
  69. http://www.hangthebankers.com/prince-philip-is-this-the-sickest-man-in-the-uk/
  70. http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2016/06/30/the-billionaire-pedophile-who-could-bring-down-donald-trump-and-hillary-clinton.html
  71. https://porkinspolicyreview.com/2016/08/19/jeffrey-epstein-police-video-with-jose-lambiet/
  72. https://buffalohair.wordpress.com/2016/08/29/uk-pedophile-news-rolf-harris-rolfies-vip-paedophile-circle-codename-plus-other-royal-elitist-child-rapists/
  73. http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2016/06/30/the-billionaire-pedophile-who-could-bring-down-donald-trump-and-hillary-clinton.html?via=twitter_page
  75. http://www.celebdirtylaundry.com/2015/prince-andrews-viral-video-of-sex-slave-scandal-with-underage-girl-caught-on-tape-photo/
  76. http://pdfsr.com/pdf/camilla-parker-bowles-and-prince-charles-link-to-dolphin-square-child-abuse
  77. http://www.royalfoibles.com/a-truly-lucky-pair-of-royal-bastards/
  78. http://endingthefed.com/breaking-nypd-just-raided-hillarys-property-and-what-they-found-will-put-her-and-bill-in-prison.html#.WBmVQ4g2kOc.twitter
  79. https://wikispooks.com/w/images/e/e3/Doe_v._United_States_of_America_-_291.pdf
  80. http://www.trueactivist.com/hiding-in-plain-sight-the-global-pedophile-ring-exposed/
  81. https://voat.co/v/pizzagate/1487586
  82. https://wewhoopposedeception.wordpress.com/2016/12/19/mafia-wife-says-royals-politicians-are-killing-raping-children-for-fun-csa-nwo/
  83. http://clevelandstreetscandal.com/
  84. https://www.odaha.com/sites/default/files/120_days_of_sodom.pdf
  85. https://tompride.wordpress.com/2015/01/07/read-the-us-court-statement-which-names-prince-andrew-in-sex-allegations/
  86. https://tompride.files.wordpress.com/2015/01/gov-uscourts.pdf
  87. https://iamkare.wordpress.com/2017/01/07/crimes-of-the-saxa-gotha-coburg/
  88. http://thefreethoughtproject.com/media-ingest-childrens-blood/
  89. https://buffalohair.wordpress.com/2017/01/09/warning-melanie-shaw-child-abuseelitist-pedophile-whistle-blower-to-be-sentence-to-jail-silenced-for-exposing-royal-perverts/
  90. https://dublinsmickdotcom.wordpress.com/2013/12/31/royal-sex/
  91. http://pagesix.com/2013/09/24/woody-allen-pals-around-with-child-sex-creep/
  92. https://steemit.com/pizzagate/@wolvoman80/britain-s-pizzagate-part-eight
  93. http://static.everdot.org/ebooks/english/CathyObrien Mark_Philips-Trance_Formation of America -1995.pdf
  94. https://goodnessandharmony.wordpress.com/2017/03/04/commander-charles-arthur-howeson-colleague-of-prince-philip-and-prince-charles-charge-with-buggery/
  95. http://www.alternativenewsnetwork.net/european-royals-killing-naked-children-fun-human-hunting-parties/
  96. http://www.neonnettle.com/features/873-prince-charles-links-to-elite-pedophile-ring-exposed
  97. http://www.volkskrant.nl/buitenland/buckingham-palace-ontkent-betrokkenheid-prins-andrew-in-seksschandaal~a3821772/
  98. http://www.hangthebankers.com/secrecy-laws-passed-to-hide-pedophile-ring-connection-to-royal-family/
  99. http://www.exaronews.com/articles/5420/revealed-buried-files-link-buckingham-palace-to-paedophilia#.VKbpTsmblxt.facebook
  101. https://hat4uk.wordpress.com/2012/11/21/lord-mandelson-prince-andrew-shaun-woodward-and-convicted-paedophile-pimp-jeffrey-epstein
  102. http://www.helpfreetheearth.com/news560_zk.htm
  103. http://jewishpaedophilia.wordpress.com/2015/01/04/cousin-of-reported-paedophile-elizabeth-bowes-lyon-sir-anthony-blunt-asphyxiated-young-boys-to-death/
  104. http://chrisspivey.org/monsters-inc-the-satanic-british-royal-family/
  105. http://www.politico.com/blogs/under-the-radar/2014/12/court-filing-levels-sex-claims-at-alan-dershowitz-200495.html
  106. http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2011/03/25/jeffrey-epstein-how-the-billionaire-pedophile-got-off-easy.html
  107. http://whatsupic.net/special-world/1391151569.html
  108. http://tapnewswire.com/2014/09/bill-maloney-names-charles-windsor-as-a-paedophile/
  109. http://www.neonnettle.com/features/405-why-the-duke-of-york-sex-slave-scandal-could-bring-down-the-monarchy
  110. http://blogs.spectator.co.uk/steerpike/2015/01/exclusive-prince-andrew-will-not-host-government-reception-in-switzerland/
  111. http://thebrokenelbow.com/2015/01/05/prince-andrew-alan-dershowitz-and-the-teenage-sex-slaves-court-document-in-full/
  112. http://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/2015/01/06/prince-andrew-boris-johnson_n_6421614.html
  113. http://survivorshipwp.wordpress.com/2015/01/07/new-sitems-prince-andrew-jeffrey-epstein-uk-child-abuse-inquiry-tor-child-abuse-images-black-magic-case/http://mondoweiss.net/2015/01/dershowitz-story-israel
  114. http://whatcanidoaboutit.wordpress.com/2015/01/06/the-imbalance-of-power-between-sexual-abuse-victim-and-perpetrator/
  115. http://tompride.wordpress.com/2015/01/07/read-the-us-court-statement-which-names-prince-andrew-in-sex-allegations/
  117. http://google-law.blogspot.co.uk/2015/01/prince-andrew-part-of-evil-pedophile.html?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Feed:+blogspot/zmxQg+%28JUSTICE+DENIED%29
  118. http://thesatirestall.blogspot.co.uk/2015/01/dobbys-home-grown-duchy-originals.html
  119. http://theneedleblog.wordpress.com/2015/01/05/the-grand-old-duke-of-york/
  120. https://www.scribd.com/document/255980083/THE-TIMES-Alleged-child-trafficker-was-entertained-at-Buckingham-Palace
  121. http://www.scribd.com/doc/256583645/The-Queen-and-Camilla
  122. http://www.scribd.com/doc/255980083/Policeman-ran-3m-bets-scam-at-Buckingham-Palace
  123. https://www.scribd.com/doc/246043736/Buckingham-Palace-at-the-centre-of-a-vast-paedophile-network
  124. https://www.scribd.com/collections/14048374/Epstein-Doe-1-2-vs-USA-CVRA-case-9-08-cv-80736
  125. https://www.scribd.com/doc/250192728/Is-Prince-Philip-a-sexual-predator
  126. http://www.scribd.com/doc/246506123/56-sudden-and-premature-deaths-linked-to-the-Royal-Household
  127. https://www.scribd.com/doc/250008959/Prince-Philip-uncle-Louis-and-Masonic-orgies
  128. http://www.scribd.com/doc/249755350/Row-over-Palace-vice-cover-up
  129. https://www.intellihub.com/prince-andrew-bill-clinton-common/
  130. http://theneedleblog.wordpress.com/2015/01/08/ghislaine-maxwell-and-the-son-of-a-duke/
  131. http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2015/01/06/i-tried-to-warn-you-about-sleazy-billionaire-jeffrey-epstein-in-2002.html?via=desktop&source=twitter
  132. http://time.com/3658851/prince-andrew-jeffrey-epstein/
  133. http://www.rense.com/general85/skel.htm
  134. http://books.google.co.uk/books?id=3jjNW-_TnusC&pg=PA48&lpg=PA48&dq=Sue+Barlach&source=bl&ots=ShL0dRsijD&sig=xMflrcdcRDko5pj2sKdM6DMOcws&hl=en&ei=KLKySZXqNJKWsQO6zeCUAQ&sa=X&oi=book_result&ct=result&redir_esc=y#v=onepage&q=Sue%20Barlach&f=false
  135. http://electronicintifada.net/blogs/rania-khalek/how-alan-dershowitz-bullied-rape-victims-protect-serial-child-molester
  136. http://t.co/xDjUeUGViq
  137. http://curbed.com/archives/2015/01/09/jeffrey-epstein-property-real-estate-holdings.php
  138. http://www.examiner.com/article/jerry-epstein-underage-models-supplied-by-jean-luc-brunel-says-court-documents
  139. http://pontiactribune.com/pedophile-paradise-bill-clintons-friends-accused-murdering-sex-slaves/
  140. https://jewishpaedophilia.wordpress.com/2015/01/13/why-the-duke-of-york-prince-andrews-ex-wife-sarah-ferguson-cant-be-taken-serious/
  141. https://eassurvey.wordpress.com/2015/01/14/prince-andrews-alleged-underage-sex-victim-wrote-in-diary-she-was-fearful-of-letting-down-the-prince/
  142. http://radaronline.com/exclusives/2015/01/jeffrey-epstein-sex-slave-virginia-roberts-writes-sex-prince-andrew/
  143. http://www.scmp.com/news/world/article/1679667/virgin-islands-review-corporate-donations-after-convicted-sex-offender
  144. https://titanpad.com/w56gV81UwZhttp://pastebin.com/ULpADL0D
  145. https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/2by2aa/the_uk_breaking_pedophile_scandal_what_we_know_so/
  146. http://www.inquisitr.com/1763124/prince-andrew-the-prince-of-scandal/
  147. http://yournewswire.com/pedophilia-and-satanism-the-bill-clinton-video-you-wont-believe/
  148. http://indo.ie/HMrjY
  149. http://www.thedailysheeple.com/prince-andrew-speaks-to-sex-slave-allegations-at-davos-or-does-he-wheres-the-denial-andy_012015http://gawker.com/here-is-pedophile-billionaire-jeffrey-epsteins-little-b-1681383992
  150. http://childprotectionwhistleblowers.com/2015/01/50-proven-links-royals-sex-offenders/
  151. http://electronicintifada.net/blogs/rania-khalek/israel-defender-alan-dershowitz-has-long-history-attacking-sex-abuse-victims
  152. http://jewishbusinessnews.com/2015/01/25/epsteins-teen-prostitute-dishes-dirt-on-dershowitz-amid-denials-also-clinton-was-frequent-visitor/
  153. http://www.exaronews.com/articles/5420/revealed-buried-files-link-buckingham-palace-to-paedophilia#.VM03uFVKhnA.twitter
  154. http://archive.is/mrnTZ
  155. http://linkis.com/com/glHD0
  156. http://linkis.com/blogspot.com/Io2Hg
  157. http://linkis.com/blogspot.com/7coDA
  158. http://web.archive.org/web/20161229152023/
  159. http://web.archive.org/web/20161031090015/
  160. https://t.co/SYyoW6OWTD
  161. https://t.co/ge404Bi96M
  162. http://t.co/F5D1cEze51
  163. http://t.co/NiWNUDOuOL
  164. http://t.co/Kzs1ahJBFF
  165. http://archive.is/nE2zj
  166. http://archive.is/OPLNx
  167. https://sli.mg/a/JqXvl4
  168. http://archive.is/wKgBc
  169. https://archive.is/HN6Ta
  170. http://archive.is/2LlMD
  172. https://t.co/pLDQI9kdgG
  173. http://t.co/ZpD3SIjhrG
  174. http://t.co/DHTUXMJ3Mg
  175. http://t.co/1c0Ilz1SuD
  176. http://gu.com/p/47agc/sfb
  177. http://t.co/2sLSQPcMrF

COLEMAN EXPERIENCE (blog locked)

  1. Prince Philips’ secret affairs
  2. Prince Philip’s dirty little secrets
  3. National Archives Fire, Savile, Mi5, Thatcher, Prince Philip, Madeline McCann and Britain’s Dirty Secrets
  4. elm-guest-house-vip-child-abuse-perverted-royals-and-the-mysterious-death-of-princess-diana
  5. mysterious-sco19
  6. filthy-britains-most-wanted
  7. prince charles child rapist-jimmy Savile woolly buggers
  8. https://thecolemanexperience.wordpress.com/2015/04/05/who-knows-the-truth-about-britains-dirty-secrets/
  9. http://thecolemanexperience.wordpress.com/2014/04/05/prince-andrew-and-the-paedo/

 

 

