#AleshaMacPhail: Teenage boy denies abducting, raping and murdering six-year-old on Isle of Bute
10 DEC 2018
Prosecutors allege the 16-year-old was armed with a knife when he took Alesha from her bed at a house in Rothesay, Bute, in July this year.
A teenage boy is to stand trial charged with abducting, raping and murdering a six year-old girl.
The 16 year-old – who cannot be named for legal reasons – is accused of killing Alesha MacPhail on the Isle of Bute in July this year.
Alesha’s mother Georgina Lochrane from Airdrie, who is a witness in the case, was given special permission by judge Lady Rae to be present in court to see the proceedings against the teenager accused of murdering her daughter.
The boy is said to have “applied pressure” to her face, inflicted injuries by “means unknown” with prosecutors alleging he went on to rape and murder Alesha.
The teenager then faces a separate charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.
It is alleged he went to another house in Ardbeg Road before disposing of the clothes he had worn and then taking a shower to remove blood from his body.
