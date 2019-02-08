REBLOGGED in full from the wonderful Aangirfan

ADVERSE CHILDHOOD EXPERIENCES

Two thirds of Scots children experience adverse childhood experiences such as domestic violence or parental drug misuse.

(ACEs – Adverse Childhood Experiences)

“Traumatic events are experienced by two thirds of children in Scotland before the age of eight, according to researchers at the University of Edinburgh.

“Growing evidence shows that ACEs influence brain development and have a long-term impact on lifetime health, wellbeing and outcomes.”

David Peat.

Parents undergoing mental health problems or relationship break-ups were the most common, each affecting around one-third of children.

Almost one quarter of children had experienced frequent physical punishment.

One in five felt unloved or emotionally neglected.

Some 14 per cent had been exposed to parental drug or alcohol misuse, while one in 10 had been exposed to domestic violence.