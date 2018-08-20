Snake Logan, a Canadian woman, MK Ultra, Karen Irving & El Coyote

THE FOLLOWING WAS CREATED & BROUGHT TO YOU BY

KAREN IRVING

Karen Irving is a Canadian writer & author of the Katy Klein mystery novel series.

Born in Victoria, British Columbia, D.O.B Oct 2nd 1957. Daughter of Gordon (a master mariner) and Shirley (a securities officer; maiden name, Boyer)

Educated at Dalhousie University, the University of Ottawa and Carleton University, where she received her master’s degree in Social Work in 1988. Married Mitchell Beer (a conference publisher) on April 27, 1984 & they have 2 children. Irving currently resides in Ottawa, Ontario.

Irving is known for her Katy Klein series of mystery novels. Set in Ottawa, Ontario, it revolves around the central themes of Jewish culture and astrology. The series follows the adventures of Katy Klein, former staff psychologist turned astrologer, Jewish single mother of a militant teen vegetarian, and reluctant amateur detective. wikipedia Karen Irving

Books

https://www.encyclopedia.com/arts/educational-magazines/irving-karen-d-1957 a

https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/bookseries/B00JQI5I86/ref=dp_st_B01FJ0N5GQ

Strangely, I can’t find ANY pictures of Karen Irving, which is very surprising considering she is an author.

SNAKE LOGAN IS EL COYOTE

If you click el coyote on hoaxstead, it takes you here…… https://snakelogan5000.wordpress.com/2015/08/24/hello-world/ a

Someone called Snake was on FLO DESTROYERS live stream yesterday. Turns out it was Snake Logan aka El Coyote

On the left is a screenshot of the livestream, right is Snake Logan’s youtube acc

SNAKE LOGAN’S YOUTUBE CHANNEL a

Funnily enough Snake/Coyote is female! & you’ll never guess what accent she has…

Yip! Got it in one.. CANADIAN

For a short video the following has HEAPS of info. It’s a MUST WATCH (Links below to relevant posts etc)

This Facebook page belongs to someone called KAREN IRVING from Ottawa. It even has pictures of her…

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...