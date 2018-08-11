Who is anti Semitic?

Tha Gaidhlig agam!
& my family are from the Western Isles!
I AM a Semite
FACT ~ The Celts are the Israelites.
9 Ways in which Hebrew is exactly like Gaelic https://coveredrachel.wordpress.com/2015/04/21/9-ways-in-which-hebrew-is-exactly-like-gaelic/comment-page-1/
History of the Scots Gaels (Israelites)
THE AFFINITY
THE HEBREW LANGUAGE THE CELTIC:
BEING A COMPARISON BETWEEN HEBREW AND THE GAELIC LANGUAGE, OR THE CELTIC OF SCOTLAND.
THOMAS STRATTON, M.D. Edin..
Dep. Inspector-Gen., R.N.
PDF https://deriv.nls.uk/dcn23/7826/78260694.23.pdf
https://spidercatweb.blog/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/78260694.23.pdf
Scottish Celts are also known as Gaels. Gaels speak Gaelic which is derived from Hebrew
They are from The Highlands & Western Isles of Scotland
The Western Isles are also known as the Hebrides
HEBREW
HEBRides
HEBRidean
Hibernian
Hibernia
Hiberia
Iberia
Iberian
The following vids are for those who would rather listen to me summaries the EDINBURGH IS JERUSALEM blogs (links to blogs are below)
EDINBURGH IS JERUSALEM SERIES
- Part 1 ~ THE EDINBURGH SEVEN
- Part 2 ~ BRITAIN The Key To World History
- Part 3 ~ CHARLIE, FLORA, PYRAMIDS & MACs
- Part 4 ~ Architecture, Monuments & Statues
- Part 5 ~ SCOTIA, KING TUT & CELTIC DNA
TRIBES OF ISRAEL
- Lost Tribes Of Israel & The Declaration of Arbroath https://archive.is/hj279
- Declaration of Arbroath
- Book Of Tephi. Ireland, Scotland & Lost Tribes Of Israel https://archive.is/KZxME
- Traditions of Israelite Descent in Scotland
STONE OF DESTINY
MISC
