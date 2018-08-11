Who is anti Semitic?

Tha Gaidhlig agam!

& my family are from the Western Isles!

I AM a Semite

FACT ~ The Celts are the Israelites.

wiki – Semitic people

9 Ways in which Hebrew is exactly like Gaelic https://coveredrachel.wordpress.com/2015/04/21/9-ways-in-which-hebrew-is-exactly-like-gaelic/comment-page-1/

History of the Scots Gaels (Israelites)

THE AFFINITY

THE HEBREW LANGUAGE THE CELTIC:

BEING A COMPARISON BETWEEN HEBREW AND THE GAELIC LANGUAGE, OR THE CELTIC OF SCOTLAND.

THOMAS STRATTON, M.D. Edin..

Dep. Inspector-Gen., R.N.

PDF https://deriv.nls.uk/dcn23/7826/78260694.23.pdf

https://spidercatweb.blog/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/78260694.23.pdf

Scottish Celts are also known as Gaels. Gaels speak Gaelic which is derived from Hebrew

They are from The Highlands & Western Isles of Scotland

The Western Isles are also known as the Hebrides

HEBREW

HEBRides

HEBRidean

Hibernian

Hibernia

Hiberia

Iberia

Iberian

The following vids are for those who would rather listen to me summaries the EDINBURGH IS JERUSALEM blogs (links to blogs are below)

EDINBURGH IS JERUSALEM SERIES

TRIBES OF ISRAEL

STONE OF DESTINY

MISC

