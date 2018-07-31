GERRY McCANN & THE CELTIC FC PAEDOPHILE RING

I heard that GERRY McCANN worked as Celtic FC’s club Doctor. So knowing how riddled Celtic are & knowing Gerry McCann is….. what he is, I went digging.

But first i had to double check that he was actually at Celtic….

SO, EXACTLY WHEN DID GERRY WORK AT CELTIC?

So that would mean they must have moved mid – late 2000, as Kate met Fiona in December on the very day she got her fellowship in anaesthetics.

But was Gerry still working at Celtic right up until then?

1968 born in Glasgow

1989 graduated from Glasgow Uni with BSc in physiology / S ports science

* 1992 * he qualified in medicine

mid 90s working at Celtic

2000 was at / still at Celtic

* 2000 * (mid – late) moved south

2002 obtained his MD.

2003 Maddie born

WHO ELSE WAS AT CELTIC AT SAME TIME AS GERRY?

I have found SIX active paedo’s running around at Celtic at EXACTLY the same time as Gerry McCann……

1. 1965 – 2003 JACK McGINN Former Celtic c hairman & SFA president.

1965 – appointed. Given grant by Board to set paper up. Was the View’s 1st Editor

1981 – appointed Commercial Manager & given seat on the Board

July 1985 – appointed Vice Chairman following the death of Desmond White – appointed Vice Chairman following the death of

Sept 1986 – became the Chairman after death of Tom Devlin

Oct 1991 – resigned as Chairman. maintained contact as non-executive Director

Aug 1994 – asked to stand aside by new Board. Retained Board position after Fergus McCann’s take-over

1997 – became Vice-Chairman & President of SFA. Appointed Treasurer of SFA

2003 – He resigned as President source

2. 1988 – 1994/6 KEVIN KELLY Honorary BC source

3. 1996 / 1997 NEIL STRACHAN (very likely earlier than 1996)

working at Celtic until caught being paedo which he was jailed for in 1997. So he was presumably caught 1996 / 1997 having been abusing the boy for 2 years (since 94 / 95)

“But that vile episode, which saw Neil Strachan carry out disgusting sex acts on a child aged about 18 months, did not represent the first time he had abused defenceless children. The 41-year-old was jailed for three years in 1997 for repeatedly molesting a boy. In a sickening echo of the abuse he was yesterday convicted of, the former youth football club official started preying on the boy when he was only five, after befriending his parents. Strachan quit as secretary of Edinburgh-based Celtic East Boys Club after he was caught. The abuse had gone on for two years.” source

4. 1972 – 2002 JOHN CULLEN

“Cullen, who worked for the official club magazine Celtic View, was dismissed from Celtic Park in June 2002 after nearly 30 years. ” source archive

5. 1990 – 1997 JIM McCAFFERTY

1990 – 1997 (possibly earlier) ” Jim McCafferty has never been convicted for his crimes against boys. But the coach and kitman was linked to sex abuse as far back as 20 years ago. In 1996, the Record revealed he quit his role as kitman at Celtic over mysterious “allegations”. Then in 2005, police papers revealed he’d been considered a potential suspect in the hammer murder of Hoops starlet Lawrence Haggart” source archive

Former Celtic kitman Jim McCafferty ‘confesses to sexual abuse in 1990s archive

6. 1974 – 1996 JIM TORBETT

1966 – 1974

1980 – 1996

1996, former Celtic Boys Club player Alan Brazil stated that when he was 13 years old he had been sexually abused by the club manager, Jim Torbett. The allegations were heard at the Glasgow Sheriff Court in 1998, where Torbett was found guilty of shameless and indecent conduct with three juvenile players between October 1967 and March 1974. in April 2018, Torbett appeared at the High Court in Glasgow where he faced 12 historical sexual abuse charges dating from Jan 1970 to Aug 1994; a June 2018 trial date was set source

“Torbett had two stints at the Boys’ Club, the first from 1966-1974. He returned to the Boy’s Club around 1980 and stayed until a series of Daily Record stories revealed abuse claims against him in 1996. He was jailed for two years in 1998 on conviction of abusing three former Celtic Boys’ Club players, including former Scotland international Alan Brazil, between 1967-74.” source

& all of that is before wi start on LAWRENCE HAGGART’s MURDER

16th Mar 1996 – LAWRENCE HAGGART MURDER

GERARD KING

Former chairman of Celtic Boys Club, King was at Celtic Boys Club with Jim Torbett, also worked at Torbett’s company, the Trophy Centre

1980s King’s association with Celtic Boys Club dates back to the early 80s

1982-83 he helped run the under-12 team win invitational event in Rotterdam,

1983 King & senior players from boys’ club on a trip to Kearney, New Jersey, USA.

1984-85 helped under-12s win the Scottish Juvenile Cup. source

