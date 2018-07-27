WALKING THROUGH TIME. SCOTLAND’S FIRST ASTEROID

SEPT 2016 Ancient meteorite impact crater lies under Scotland
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-highlands-islands-37360696
https://www.historyscotland.com/articles/news/dr-tori-herridge-investigates-the-uks-first-ever-asteroid-impact https://archive.is/U1IhL
Scientist believes first meteorite to hit British Isles landed in Scotland
https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/amp.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/scientist-believes-first-meteorite-to-hit-british-isles-landed-in-scotland-35068093.html
Asteroid up to 3km wide struck Highlands a billion years ago
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/biggest-asteroid-struck-highlands-1-billion-years-ago-pppntjg56 https://archive.is/rNqvf
💚 🌺 💚 PayPal 💚 🌺 💚
Advertisements