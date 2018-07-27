Football sex abuse in Scotland: Policies not fit for purpose – report

The chief executive of the Scottish FA has apologised for the “abhorrent” abuse suffered by young people under its care in the past.

But Ian Maxwell said Scottish football was “a safe place for children”.

He was responding to the interim findings of a review set up 18 months ago following allegations of historical abuse spanning decades. It found child protection policies are “not fit for purpose” and must change to prevent future cases of abuse. The head of the sport’s governing body said the report’s recommendations would be implemented where possible.

Mr Maxwell said: “I would like to apologise to the survivors and anyone who has been the victim of abuse in Scottish football. It is abhorrent in football and society that these things still occur. It is important that we take the right steps by commissioning this review to understand the best way to stop them happening in future.” He said “significant strides” had been taken to address issues in the past 18 months. “I think Scottish football is a safe place for children and it’s up to us to ensure that going forward,” The work was commissioned by the Scottish FA in December 2016 following allegations of historical abuse.

These included abuse victim Peter Haynes who broke his silence to the BBC at the start of that month.

Mr Haynes waived his anonymity to accuse a former youth football coach and top-flight assistant referee of a catalogue of child sex offences over a three to four-year period from 1979.

The independent inquiry was led by former children’s charity executive Martin Henry. He told BBC Scotland the “vast majority” of victims affected by historical abuse in Scottish football had not yet come forward. The former children’s charity executive said many victims had paid a high price by deciding not to participate in football while others had had careers in the game but hidden the past.

Come forward

Mr Henry said: “We in the review believe that the vast majority of people who have been affected by this issue in the past have still not come forward. Why do I say that? Well, because a lot of the people who did come forward talked about their pals, talked about people that they knew who they believed had been affected by this issue but had never spoken or come forward about it. So many of these young people paid a high price by not participating in football. Some didn’t, some continued to play. And some of them we know had successful careers in the game, hiding, understandably, the tragic events of the past that had happened under football’s watch.”

The report cannot be published in full until legal proceedings, in some cases relating to the report, have been concluded.

Among its findings, it highlights:

Gaps in the system that still leave children at risk

A shortfall in money and resources to help tackle the issue

A need for football clubs to accept greater responsibility for affiliated youth clubs

The requirement of a designated Scottish FA board member for safeguarding issues

In light of the interim findings, abuse victim Peter Haynes told BBC Scotland: