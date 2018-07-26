SCOTIA, KING TUT & CELTIC DNA

DNA TEST PROVED TUTANKAMUN WAS WESTERN EUROPEAN http://www.eutimes.net/2010/06/king-tuts-dna-is-western-european/ archive

DNA tests show that King Tut’s Y-DNA matches that of modern day Western Europeans. The lineup is with R1b.

Below is map of the Haplogroup R1b. High concentration in Scotland & Ireland archive

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Haplogroup_R-M269

SCOTA / SCOTIA

Daughter of a Pharaoh

Scota was Eldest Daughter of Akhenaten & Nefertiti. They had 6 daughters in total & we saw, Tutankamun was married to one of their daughters called Ankhesenamun. She was also Tutankamun’s half sister as Akhenaten was the father of them both.

“When he became king, he married his half-sister, Ankhesenpaaten, who later changed her name to Ankhesenamun. They had two daughters, both stillborn.[9] Computed tomography studies released in 2011 revealed that one daughter was born prematurely at 5–6 months of pregnancy and the other at full-term, 9 months. No evidence was found in either mummy of congenital anomalies or an apparent cause of death.[16]“

“He had large front incisors and an overbite characteristic of the Thutmosid royal line.” “Tutankhamun also had “a slightly cleft palate“[22] and possibly a mild case of scoliosis, a medical condition in which the spine deviates to the side from the normal position. X-rays clearly show that the king suffered from Klippel–Feil syndrome, the congenital fusion of any two of thecervical vertebrae. All seven vertebrae in his neck were completely fused together, so he was unable to move his head.[23] Examination of Tutankhamun’s body has also revealed deformations in his left foot, caused by necrosis of bone tissue. The affliction may have forced Tutankhamun to walk with the use of a cane, many of which were found in his tomb.[24]“

SCOTIA’S GRAVE

Feart Scoithín. Bóthair Laharn, Clahane, Tralee, Co. Kerry, Ireland MAP

MENES ~ THE FIRST PHARAOH

The first pharaoh of the first dynasty of Egypt, and founder of the great city of Memphis, King Menes is buried in Northern Ireland. […] It is not surprising, therefore, that he should have wished to travel to Ireland, the original homeland of his ancestors. Michael Tsarion The Irish Origins of Civilization, Volume 1

THE DISCIPLES OF HORUS – The Irish Origins of Civilization

