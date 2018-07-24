A GANGLAND thug cleared of a notorious hit on a rival has been quizzed by police investigating the murder of a man killed hours after he was freed from prison.

Mark Clinton, a henchman of gangland enforcer Paul Ferris, was grilled by police over an alleged feud with James Taylor, whose badly burned body was discovered in Motherwell on Sunday afternoon.

The convicted housebreaker had been released from Edinburgh’s Saughton prison on Friday morning.

Police have spent hours trawling CCTV from the prison gates and surrounding areas to try and trace his movements. It’s understood Clinton, 38, who is serving two years on drugs and knife charges, was beaten up in prison.

He pointed the finger at 29-year-old Taylor along with two other prisoners and vowed to get his revenge.

Detectives spent more than eight hours at Saughton on Thursday quizzing inmates in a bid to establish if anybody had a grudge against Taylor.

A prison source said: “Clinton hated James Taylor because he’d received a beating some time ago and he said it was Taylor and two of his pals who did it. Mark Clinton is not a man to be messed with and he vowed to get his revenge on Taylor.

“The cops were in here for hours questioning most of the prisoners in the wing.

“But they had a few they were especially keen to speak with, including Clinton and another well-known drugs kingpin.”

A police source confirmed Clinton had been quizzed over a possible hit on Taylor. He added: “We know there was an ongoing feud.”

Clinton is renowned as one of the most dangerous men in Scotland because of his violent history.

In 2004 he walked free from a murder charge after the case collapsed one day into the trial when witnesses failed to identify him in court.

Clinton was accused of knifing Glasgow gangster Billy McPhee, 38, as he watched a rugby match in pub in the Baillieston area of Glasgow. He later died in hospital of his injuries.

https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/scottish-news/ferris-enforcer-mark-clinton-quizzed-995178 https://archive.fo/W32HI

