Inside the evil international trade in child pornography and the Australians who profit from it

A Ukrainian man allegedly filmed himself raping his eight-month-old daughter

The video was taken for a large online audience in Australia and other countries

Australians are large consumers and distributors of online child pornography

One of the world’s worst paedophiles is Melbourne businessman Peter Scully

Westerners arrested in Asia producing child pornography often target Australia

Australia is a shamefully major player in the international child pornography trade with offshore citizens producing depraved material which local perverts pay to watch online.

Children and babies are being raped and tortured on camera overseas to satisfy sick Australian sexual appetites.

A Ukrainian man who allegedly pictured himself raping his eight-month-old daughter for a paying audience of Australian paedophiles is just another part of a growing industry of international child exploitation.

The 27-year-old was reportedly convinced he would never be identified because he was selling the horrific images to Australian and Russian web sites.

Police, who say the man took photographs on his smartphone while raping his infant child, released their own pictures of him being arrested online.

Vitaly Chubaevsky, deputy chief of the Ukrainian national cyber police department, told reporters: ‘The man was raping his child when the mother was away or was working in the garden.’

Another Ukrainian police spokesperson said the man’s phone was ‘full of evidence’ and had been found hidden in the abused baby’s room among her toys.

Australian cyber police spotted pictures of the baby which were circulated on Australian and Russian pornographic websites and notified their Ukrainian counterparts.

The man’s arrest is part of increasing cross-border cooperation in the fight against the international production and sale of child exploitation material, much of it with links to Australia.

Some of the sexual offending is committed by Australians in foreign countries and filmed for distribution internationally while other material is produced by foreigners targeting the lucrative local market.

While Europeans produce content for Australian paedophiles the digital trading of film and images on the dark web goes back and forth.

Among the world’s worst paedophiles is Australian Peter Gerard Scully who has been found guilty of raping and trafficking children in the Philippines as part of a global child pornography syndicate.

Scully has been charged with scores of other offences including child murder, torture and the sexual abuse of children as young as 12 months old.

Some of these attacks were allegedly filmed and uploaded to pay-per-view pornography sites known as ‘red rooms’ for a largely European audience.

Scully, 55, is serving life in prison along with his partner in crime Carme Ann Alvarez.

The former Melbourne businessman and his co-offenders are still facing trial over the production and distribution of films of the rape, torture and murder of Filipino children.

Scully was arrested in 2015 for the alleged production of films distributed over the dark web to customers paying up to $10,000.

One prosecutor told a court she wept when she viewed the film.

After Scully was sentenced to life in jail the Department of Social Welfare and Development Regional Director Nestor Ramos said: ‘Three years of fighting for justice of these counts feels more than worth it.’

‘This evil guy Scully caused the children to live in unspeakable horror, with their childhood stripped away, and nightmares they still get up to this day. This conviction can somehow bring them peace.

‘However, the fight is not over.’

The Philippines is major producer of online material sexually exploiting children, much of it directed at Australian viewers.

Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Debbie Platz recently revealed it cost as little as $40 to watch a child in a South-East Asian be raped online.

‘The volume of Australians who are uploading, sharing and downloading child pornography is actually skyrocketing,’ Assistant Commissioner Platz told The Australian.

Australians can get online and order a child, and order what they would like to have happen to that child, and that could be anything from undressing of a child and seeing them naked, right through to torture, rape and in the most ­extreme cases… the murder of a child.’

Last year images emerged from inside the home of an American citizen suspected of exploiting Filipino children to produce videos, still images and live streams using a webcam to an international audience including Australians.

David Timothy Deakin’s arrest came with a warning that offenders in The Philippines were continuing to exploit dark corners of the internet so that paedophiles in Australia, the US and Europe could pay to view their evil work.

At the time of 53-year-old Deakin’s arrest Filipino authorities said they had seized what could be largest ever amount of digital child pornography ever located in the country.

Pictures of Deakin sweating profusely while police searched his home were shown around the world.

Other images showed children’s underwear, bondage equipment, toddlers’ shoes, cameras and stacks of hard drives scattered throughout Deakin’s house.

Such well-publicised arrests are complemented by the domestic apprehension of those who view the material produced in countries such as The Philippines.

Operation P2P was designed to identify and apprehend Australians involved in accessing, downloading and distributing child abuse material via peer to peer networks on the internet.

Police also conducted checks to see if any children were at risk or identified as victims of sexual abuse due to their connection with those arrested or the properties raided during the operation.

Victoria Police Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton said Operation P2P was about highlighting a growing issue for law enforcement across the world.

‘Child exploitation images and online child sexual offences are some of the fastest growing crimes across the world,’ Deputy Commissioner Patton said.

‘This is fuelled by rapidly advancing technology and new social media platforms where the ability for offenders to create, share and consume this material grows every day.

‘Offenders are actively taking steps to ensure they are not caught and police need to be able to keep up.

Whilst we know that police are only detecting a small number of those committing these offences, it’s important we continue to work with other state and federal law enforcement agencies, both in Australia and across the world, to ensure we are continuing to improve our response to this type of crime.

‘Investigating online child abuse offences will always be challenging but it’s important that police continue to identify and charge these offenders, and part of that is by running targeted operations such as this one.’

Viewing child pornography was never a victimless crime.

Deputy Commissioner Patton also said it was important to target people who viewed and shared child pornography online given the potential for offences to escalate.

‘We know there are links between this type of online activity and contact offending, so it’s important that we target anyone prepared to source this type of material in any way,’ he said.

‘There is clear evidence that child exploitation material is sometimes used for grooming and seducing victims.

‘Part of this operation was focused on establishing whether any of those arrested had moved from online offences to contact offending, and if there were any children currently at risk or who could be identified as victims of a sexual assault.

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5957315/Inside-evil-international-trade-child-pornography-Australians-profit-it.html

