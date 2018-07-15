Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry Witness Statements (to date)

David Sharp Witness Statement

The Witness Statement provided by David Sharp which was read into evidence at an Inquiry Hearing on 15th June 2018. Download  a

 

Christine Hughes Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of Christine Hughes who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 27th June 2018. Download   a

 

Archbishop Mario Conti Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of Archbishop Mario Conti who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 26th June 2018. Download   a

 

(Ian) LVW Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Ian) LVW who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 26th June 2018. Download

 

Sister Georgina Mullin Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of Sister Georgina Mullin which was read into evidence at an Inquiry Hearing on 25th June 2018. Download

 

(Pat) LWC Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Pat) LWC who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 25th June 2018. Download

 

(Sister Linda) LKI Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Sister Linda) LKI who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 25th June 2018. Download

 

(Sister Mary) LQD Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Sister Mary) LQD who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 25th June 2018. Download

 

Sister Mary Anthony Vaughan Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of Sister Mary Anthony Vaughan who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 25th June 2018. Download

 

Joanne Peacher Supplementary Witness Statement

The supplementary Witness Statement provided by Joanne Peacher which was read into evidence at an Inquiry Hearing on 15th June 2018. Download

 

(Sharon) LCQ Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Sharon) LCQ whose statement was read into evidence at an Inquiry Hearing on 15th June 2018. Download

 

(John) ABF Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (John) ABF which was read into evidence at an Inquiry Hearing on 15th June 2018. Download

 

(Sister Philomena) LHW Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Sister Philomena) LHW who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 15th June 2018.  Download

 

(Sister Bronagh) LKR Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Sister Bronagh) LKR who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 15th June 2018. Download

 

(Sister Elimear) LGS Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Sister Elimear) LGS who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 14th June 2018. Download

 

(Sister Rita) LRC Witness Statement

This witness statement was provided by (Sister Rita) LRC to the Inquiry on 14th June 2018. Download

 

(Lydia) LDD Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Lydia) LDD whose statement was read into evidence at an Inquiry Hearing on 14th June 2018. Download

 

(Anne) LBE Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Anne) LBE whose statement was read into evidence at an Inquiry Hearing on 14th June 2018. Download

 

(Michael) AAH Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Michael) AAH whose statement was read into evidence at an Inquiry Hearing on 14th June 2018. Download

 

Sister Margaret Riordan Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of Sister Margaret Riordan whose statement was read into evidence at an Inquiry Hearing on 13th June 2018. Download

 

Sister Oonah Hanrahan Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of Sister Oonah Hanrahan whose statement was read into evidence at an Inquiry Hearing on 13th June 2018. Download

 

(Sister Antoinette) LNW Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Sister Antoinette) LNW whose statement was read into evidence at an Inquiry Hearing on 13th June 2018. Download

 

(Sister Gwendoline) LNV Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Sister Gwendoline) LNV whose statement was read into evidence at an Inquiry Hearing on 13th June 2018. Download

 

Sister Elizabeth Hackett Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of Sister Elizabeth Hackett who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 13th June 2018 Download

 

(Sister Clio) LKE Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Sister Clio) LKE who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 12th June 2018. Download

 

(Sister Monica) LFT Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Sister Monica) LFT who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 12th June 2018. Download

 

(Elizabeth) LKB Witness Statement

This Witness Statement of (Elizabeth) LKB who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 12th June 2018. Download

 

Witness Statement Provided by Sister Alphonso

A witness statement which has been provided by Sister Alphonso to the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry. Download   a

 

(Sister Katrina) LRB Witness Statement

This witness statement was provided by (Sister Katrina) LRB to the Inquiry on 7th June 2018. Download

 

(Jane) LDX Witness Statement

This witness statement was provided by (Jane) LDX to the Inquiry on 7th June 2018. Download

 

Sister Anthony Macdonald Witness Statement

This witness statement was provided by Sister Anthony Macdonald to the Inquiry on 7th June 2018. Download

 

Sister Oliver Larkin Witness Statement

This is the Witness Statement of Sister Oliver Larkin who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 6th June 2018. Download

 

(Sister Zara) LFZ Witness Statement

This witness statement was provided by (Sister Zara) LFZ to the Inquiry on 6th June 2018. Download

 

Sister Bridget Cunningham Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of Sister Bridget Cunningham who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 5th June 2018.  Download

 

(Mary) LBP Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Mary) LBP whose statement was read into evidence at an Inquiry Hearing on 5th June 2018.  Download

 

(Angela) LUA Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Angela) LUA whose statement was read into evidence at an Inquiry Hearing on 31st May 2018.  Download

 

(Sheryl) LWA Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Sheryl) LWA whose statement was read into evidence at an Inquiry hearing on 31st May 2018.  Download

 

Paula Chambers Witness Statement

This is the statement of Paula Chambers who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 31st May 2018. Download

 

(Tess) LTQ Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Tess) LTQ who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 31st May 2018.  Download

 

(Sarah) AEI Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Sarah) AEI whose statement was read into evidence at an Inquiry Hearing on 29th May 2018.  Download

 

(Paul) LCH Witness Statement

he Witness Statement of (Paul) LCH whose statement was read into evidence at an Inquiry Hearing on 29th May 2018.  Download

 

Anne Marie Carr Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of Anne Marie Carr who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 29th May 2018.  Download

 

(Janice) LCZ Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Janice) LCZ whose statement was read into evidence at an Inquiry Hearing on 29th May 2018. Download

 

(Stephen) LCR Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Stephen) LCR who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 29th May 2018. Download

 

Edward Calvey Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of Edward Calvey who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 24th May 2018.  Download

 

Steven Craig Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of Steven Craig who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 24th May 2018.  Download

 

(Bob) LDH Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Bob) LDH who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 24th May 2018.  Download

 

(John) LBV Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (John) LBV whose statement was read into evidence at an Inquiry Hearing on 23rd May 2018.  Download

 

(John) LBX Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (John) LBX whose statement was read into evidence at an Inquiry Hearing on 23rd May 2018.  Download

 

(Anne) LBF Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Anne) LBF who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 23rd May 2018.  Download

 

(Jim) LDF Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Jim) LDF whose statement was read into evidence at an Inquiry Hearing on 22nd May 2018.  Download

 

(Kenny) LCA Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Kenny) LCA who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 22nd May 2018. Download

 

(Mike) LCJ Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Mike) LCJ who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 22nd May 2018.  Download

 

(Sarah) LCB Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Sarah) LCB whose statement was read into evidence at an Inquiry Hearing on 22nd May 2018.  Download

 

(Paul) LCL Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Paul) LCL who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 22nd May 2018.  Download

 

(Clare) LMP Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Clare) LMP who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 10th May 2018. Download

 

(John) LCG Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (John) LCG who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 10th May 2018.  Download

 

(James) LDJ Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (James) LDJ who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 10th May 2018.  Download

 

(Donna) LBC Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Donna) LBC who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 9th May 2018.  Download

 

(Olive) LCY Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Olive) LCY who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 9th May 2018.  Download

 

(Christina) LBH Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Christina) LBH who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 9th May 2018.  Download

 

(Anne) LBI Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Anne) LBI who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 8th May 2018.  Download

 

(Tommy) LCS Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Tommy) LCS who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 8th May 2018.  Download

 

(Yvonne) LCT Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Yvonne) LCT who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 8th May 2018.  Download

 

(Margaret) LKY Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Margaret) LKY statement was read into evidence at an Inquiry Hearing on 8th May 2018.  Download

 

(Bernie) LDI Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Bernie) LDI whose statement was read into evidence at an Inquiry Hearing on 8th May 2018.  Download

 

(Maureen) LBS Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Maureen) LBS who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 4th May 2018.  Download

 

(Jennifer) LCC Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Jennifer) LCCwho appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 4th May 2018.  Download

 

(Trish) LBN Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Trish) LBN who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 4th May 2018.  Download

 

(Poppy) LCD Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Poppy) LCD who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 3rd may 2018.  Download   a

 

(Margaret) LDC – Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Margaret) LDC who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 3rd May 2018.  Download

 

(Cathie) LDB – Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Cathie) LDB who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 3rd May 2018.  Download

 

Marion Smillie Witness Statement

This document is the witness statement provided by Marion Smillie who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 2nd May 2018.  Download

 

Neil Smillie Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of Neil Smillie who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 2nd May 2018.  Download

 

Margaret White Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of Margaret White who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 2nd May 2018.  Download

 

(Caroline) LTO Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Caroline) LTO who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 2nd May 2018.  Download

 

(Margaret) LCP Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Margaret) LCP whose statement was read into evidence at an Inquiry Hearing on 2nd May 2018.  Download

 

(Annemarie) AAK Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Annemarie) AAK whose statement was read into evidence at an Inquiry Hearing on 2nd May 2018.  Download

 

(Ned) LCF Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Ned) LCF who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 1st May 2018.  Download

 

Christopher Daly Witness Statement

Christopher Daly who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 1st May 2018.  Download

 

(Jack) LBZ Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Jack) LBZ whose statement was read into evidence at an Inquiry Hearing on 1st May 2018.  Download

 

(Graham) LBQ Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Graham) LBQ who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 1st May 2018.  Download

 

(Alan) LBA Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of LBA – (Alan) who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 27th April 2018.  Download

 

(Jill) LBR Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of LBR – (Jill) who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 27th April 2018.  Download

 

Joseph Currie Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of Joseph Currie who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 26th April 2018.  Download

 

(Terence) LCM Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Terence) LCM whose statement was read into evidence at an Inquiry Hearing on 26th April 2018  Download

 

(Michael) LCI Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Michael) LCI whose statement was read into evidence at an Inquiry Hearing on 26th April 2018.  Download

 

(John) LCN Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (John) LCN who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 26th April 2018.  Download

 

(Lucy) LCK Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Lucy) LCK whose statement was read into evidence at an Inquiry Hearing on 25th April 2018.  Download

 

(John) LBL Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of LBL – (John) who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 25th April 2018.  Download

 

Christopher Booth Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of Christopher Booth who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 25th April 2018.  Download

 

(Rose) LCO Witness Statement

This witness statement is provided by (LCO) Rose to the Inquiry on 24th April 2018.  Download

 

(Elizabeth) LBO Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Elizabeth) LBO whose statement was read into evidence at an Inquiry Hearing on 24th April 2018  Download

 

James Buckley Witness Statement

This witness statement is provided by James Buckley to the Inquiry on 24th April 2018.  Download

 

(Ann) IAG Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of IAG – (Ann) who appeared at an Inquiry hearing on 23rd January 2018.  Download

 

(Ann) AGH Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of AGH – (Ann) which was read into evidence at an Inquiry hearing on 23rd January 2018.  Download

 

(Mary Ann) AHM Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of AHM – (Mary Ann) who appeared at an Inquiry hearing on 23rd January 2018.  Download

 

Leon Carberry Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of Leon Carberry who appeared at an Inquiry hearing via video link on 23rd January 2018.  Download

 

(Sister Margaret) AGD Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of AGD – (Sister Margaret) who appeared at an Inquiry hearing on 19th January 2018. Download

 

Bernard Traynor Self-Prepared Witness Statement

The Witness Statement submitted by Bernard Traynor, who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 19th January 2018.  Download

 

(Sister Esther) HCE Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of HCE – (Sister Esther) who appeared at an Inquiry hearing on 19th January 2018.  Download

 

Sister Maria Lanigan Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of Sister Maria Lanigan who appeared at an Inquiry hearing on 19th January 2018.  Download

 

(Sister Josephine) AEG Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of AEG – (Sister Josephine) who appeared at an Inquiry hearing on 18th January 2018.  Download

 

Sister Cecilia Dowd Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of Sister Cecilia Dowd who appeared at an Inquiry hearing on 18th January 2018.  Download

 

Sister Rosalie Crowley Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of Sister Rosalie Crowley who appeared at an Inquiry hearing on 17th January 2018.  Download

 

(Sister Mary) EAC Additional Witness Statement

The additional Witness Statement of EAC – (Sister Mary) who appeared at an Inquiry hearing on 17th January 2018.  Download

 

(Sister Mary) EAC Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of EAC – (Sister Mary) who appeared at an Inquiry hearing on 17 January 2018.  Download

 

Sister Evelyn Warnock Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of Sister Evelyn Warnock who appeared at an Inquiry hearing on 17th January 2018.  Download

 

(Sister Nora O’Sullivan) EAE Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of EAE – (Sister Nora O’Sullivan) who appeared at an Inquiry hearing on 16th January 2018. Download

 

(Sister Carol Kane) EAD Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of EAD – (Sister Carol Kane) who appeared at an Inquiry hearing on 16th January 2018.  Download

 

(Patrick) AFO Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of AFO – (Patrick) who appeared at an Inquiry hearing on 12th January 2018.  Download

 

Elizabeth Aitken Witness Statement

he Witness Statement of Elizabeth Aitken whose statement was read into evidence at an Inquiry Hearing on 12 January 2018.  Download

 

(Rondo) AFP Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of AFP – (Rondo) who appeared at an Inquiry hearing on 11th January 2018.  Download

 

(Margot) AFN Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of anonymous witness AFN – (Margot) whose statement was read into evidence at an Inquiry Hearing on 12th January 2018.  Download

 

Anne Marie Carr Witness Statement (Smyllum)

The Witness Statement of Anne Marie Carr who appeared at an Inquiry hearing on 11th January 2018.  Download

 

(Marie) ABE Witness Statement

ABE – (Marie) appeared at an Inquiry hearing on 11th January 2018 during the Phase 2 Investigations into Care Homes run by Catholic Orders.  Download

 

William Whicher – Witness Statement

William Whicher appeared at an Inquiry hearing on 11th January 2018 during the Phase 2 Investigations into Care Homes run by Catholic Orders.  Download

 

(Mary) ABD Witness Statement

ABD – (Mary) appeared at an Inquiry hearing on 11th January 2018 during the Phase 2 Investigations into Care Homes run by Catholic Orders.  Download

 

(Jemima) ABR Witness Statement

The statement of ABR – (Jemima) was read into evidence at an Inquiry hearing on the 11th January 2018 during the Phase 2 Investigations into Care Homes run by Catholic Orders.  Download

 

James Murray Haddow Witness Statement

The statement of James Murray Haddow was read into evidence at an Inquiry hearing on the 11th January 2018 during the Phase 2 Investigations into Care Homes run by Catholic Orders.  Download

 

Fiona Young Witness Statement

Ms Fiona Young appeared at an Inquiry hearing on 10th January 2018 during the Phase 2 Investigations into Care Homes run by Catholic Orders.  Download

 

(Jack) ABZ Witness Statement

ABZ – (Jack) appeared at an Inquiry hearing on 10th January 2018 during the Phase 2 Investigations into Care Homes run by Catholic Orders.  Download

 

(Gerry) JAA Witness Statement

JAA – (Gerry) appeared at an Inquiry hearing on 10th January 2018 during the Phase 2 Investigations into Care Homes run by Catholic Orders.  Download

 

(Victor) AGG Witness statement

The witness statement of AGG – (Victor) who appeared at an inquiry hearing on 9th January 2018. Download

 

(James) ABO Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of ABO (James) who appeared at an Inquiry hearing on 9th January 2018. Download

 

(Derek) ABF Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of ABF -(Derek) who appeared at an Inquiry hearing on 9th January 2018.  Download

 

(Margaret) ABT Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of ABT – (Margaret) who appeared at an Inquiry hearing on 9th January 2018.  Download

 

Ms Janet Bishop Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of Ms Janet Bishop who appeared at an Inquiry hearing on 12th December 2017.  Download

 

DCI MacKellar Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of DCI Graham MacKellar who appeared at an Inquiry hearing on 12th December 2017.  Download

 

June Smith Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of Ms June Smith who appeared at an Inquiry hearing on 11 December 2017.  Download

 

(Meg) AAQ Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of AAQ – (Meg) which was read into evidence at an Inquiry hearing on 11th December 2017.  Download

 

(Patrick) KAV Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of KAV – (Patrick) who appeared at an Inquiry hearing on 11 December 2017.  Download

 

(Duncan) ABJ Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of ABJ – (Duncan) who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 11 December 2017.  Download

 

(Graham) ABN Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of ABN – (Graham) which was read into evidence at an Inquiry Hearing on 11th December 2017.  Download

 

Theresa Tolmie-McGrane Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of Theresa Tolmie-McGrane who appeared at an Inquiry hearing on 5 December 2017.  Download

 

(Billy) AAM Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of AAM – (Billy) who appeared at an Inquiry hearing on 8 December 2017.  Download

 

(Margaret) AAC Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of AAC – (Margaret) who appeared at an Inquiry hearing on 8 December 2017.  Download

 

(Bill) ABK Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of ABK – (Bill) who appeared at an Inquiry hearing on 8 December 2017.  Download

 

(Stephain) AAV Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of AAV – (Stephain) who appeared at an Inquiry hearing on 7 December 2017.  Download

 

(Greig) AAN Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of AAN – (Greig) whose statement was read into evidence at an Inquiry Hearing on 7 December 2017.  Download

 

(Michael) AAH Witness Statement (Smyllum)

The Witness Statement of AAH – (Michael) who appeared at an Inquiry hearing on 7 December 2017.  Download

 

(Jimmy) AAF Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of AAF – (Jimmy) who appeared at an Inquiry hearing on 7 December 2017.  Download

 

(Alison) AAS Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of AAS – (Alison) whose statement was read into evidence at an Inquiry Hearing on 6 December 2017.  Download

 

(Annemarie) AAK – Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of (Annemarie) AAK whose statement was read into evidence at an Inquiry Hearing on 6 December 2017.  Download

 

(Jack) EAF Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of EAF – (Jack) whose statement was read into evidence at an Inquiry Hearing on 6 December 2017.  Download

 

(Margaret) AAJ Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of AAj – (Margaret) whose statement was read into evidence at an Inquiry Hearing on 6 December 2017.  Download

 

(Alison) AAW Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of AAW – (Alison) whose statement was read into evidence at an Inquiry Hearing on 6 December 2017.  Download

 

(Janie) AAX Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of AAX – (Janie) who appeared at an Inquiry hearing on 6 December 2017.  Download

 

(Theresa) AAP Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of AAP – (Theresa) whose statement was read into evidence at an Inquiry Hearing on 5 December 2017.  Download

 

George Higgins Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of George Higgins whose statement was read into evidence at an Inquiry Hearing on 5 December 2017.  Download

 

(Pat) AAT Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of AAT – (Pat) who appeared at an Inquiry hearing on 5 December 2017.  Download

 

(Jean) ABA Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of ABA – (Jean) whose statement was read into evidence at an Inquiry hearing on 1 December 2017.  Download

 

(Michael) ABL Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of ABL – (Michael) whose statement was read into evidence at an Inquiry hearing on 1 December 2017.  Download

 

(Sister Louise) AAR Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of AAR – (Sister Louise) who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 1 December 2017.  Download

 

George Quinn Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of George Quinn who appeared at an Inquiry hearing on 1 December 2017.  Download

 

(Frank) AAD Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of AAD (Frank) whose statement was read into evidence at an Inquiry hearing on 30 November 2017.  Download

 

(Paul) AAA Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of AAA – (Paul) who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 30th November 2017.  Download

 

William Francis Connelly Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of William Francis Connelly who appeared at an Inquiry hearing on 30th November 2017.  Download

 

(John) HBW Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of HBW – (John) who appeared at an Inquiry hearing on 30 November 2017.  Download

 

(Dexter) IAP Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of IAP – (Dexter) who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 29 November 2017.  Download

 

(Chief) EAJ Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of EAJ – (Chief) who appeared at an Inquiry hearing on 29 November 2017.  Download

 

(John) ABV Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of ABV – (John) who appeared at an Inquiry hearing on 29 November 2017.  Download

 

Jim Kane Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of Jim Kane whose statement was read into evidence at an Inquiry Hearing on 28th November 2017.  Download

 

Frank Docherty Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of Frank Docherty whose statement was read into evidence at an Inquiry Hearing on 28th November 2017.  Download

 

(Fergie) AAU Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of AAU – (Fergie) who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 28th November 2017.  Download

 

(David) AAI Witness Statement

The Witness Statement of AAI – (David) who appeared at an Inquiry Hearing on 28th November 2017.  Download

 

 

 

 

 

