Hans Joachim Schnoor & Father Shay Cullen

via Sherry Zimmer

FR. CULLEN’S TROLLS ARE OUT

In the last few hours, quite a few of Cullen’s trolls have attacked me on my FB posts. They are Marlyn Capio-Richter, her German husband, Benny Richter, Tobi Grummel, Luca Bucken and Francis (Isko) Bermido who, I believe, is hiding behind the Bagong Dignidad page – they all have strong connections to Cullen. A dear, personal friend sent me a copy of an email, about me, which has been sent to Cullen’s European donors and of course, the donate button is right there.

Cullen is a bully and bullies people to do his bidding, I am sure he is very angry at my exposure of him and I am also sure that everyone has had to listen to his favorite mantra, “I rent your F……g brain – now USE it.”

The following article, from the records of Harry Joost, will enlighten you as to how Marlyn Capio was ‘used’ by Cullen to ‘frame-up’ another foreigner.

I really don’t care to dig up a woman’s past but as she proudly says that she was a teenage prostitute, saved by Cullen and is now his Social Worker and Legal Officer. I have no choice but to expose her earliest connection to Cullen.

THE CASE OF HANS JOACHIM SCHNOOR

72 YEARS OLD GERMAN NATIONAL

Hans Joachim Schnoor, 72 years old retired Luftwaffe Hauptmann (Second World War German Air Force Captain)

was living with his common law wife Vilma Orale since 1988 first in Tacloban and later at Bo. Barretto, Olongapo City. They had a common daughter with the name Jacqueline that was born on April 15, 1992. The wife was 29 years old at that time.

Hans Joachim Schnoor became impotent during the years of 1994/95 due to old age. His wife Vilma, was too young to live a life with an impotent man and found a Filipino boyfriend and became pregnant. When Hans Joachim Schnoor found out about it he talked to his wife and told her that he realized that he has to accept the facts and talked to her boyfriend too. He helped them to start their own life and rented a house for them, in the neighborhood. Mr. Schnoor helped them financially and helped them to improve their education. They were living like friends and neighbors without any bad feelings.

Mr. Schnoor offered both of them that he would love to take care of his daughter while the young couple studied or worked. He was living alone in his house. When the ex-wife saw how Mr. Schnoor was living she told him to take a maid she would look for one. One day she came with Analiza Alino, who was living with a poor family. Analiza was 17 years old and her parents could not afford to send her to school.

Mr. Hans Joachim Schnoor agreed to accept this girl provided her parents would allow her to stay in his house. Hans Joachim Schnoor loved to go out at the evening once a while to have a chat with other German nationals and to drink some few beers with them. He needed actually somebody who would stay with his daughter during that time. Mr. Schnoor rented a house with two bedrooms. The parents agreed in writing and the girl stayed in the house of Schnoor, living in one room with the daughter after even the Barangay inspected the place and did not object.

Mr. Hans Joachim Schnoor enrolled Analiza Alina in school and gave her some lessons in German and English after school. He actually hated to have a servant and was considering Analiza Alina more as the older sister of his daughter. He was taking care that when one of the girls got a present, that the other received the same too. They lived in a small but happy family, like the father with his two daughters until February 10, 1996 when Fr. Shay Cullen wanted to show some German TV – Journalists how a pedophile is being arrested. He alarmed two policemen, claiming a crime was just being committed at the house of Schnoor.

The police accompanied Fr. Shay Cullen and company to the house of Schnoor. Arriving at the house at about 07.00 A.M. the girls were playing while Schnoor wrote the marketing list. He wanted to send the girls to the market. The police realized that nothing was wrong and stood outside while Fr. Shay Cullen had the TV people filming. Fr. Shay Cullen went inside the house and actually ransacked it. He took a camera, the passport, the airline ticket, the notebook and other things from Schnoor claiming that he would surrender these items to the court as evidences. There was no search warrant and Fr. Shay Cullen was claiming later that Schnoor surrendered these items to him for safe keeping (Why are they still with the fiscal)? Hans Joachim Schnoor filed a case for theft against Fr. Shay Cullen with the Office of the City Prosecutor. This case was surprisingly dismissed by Fiscal Dorentino Floresta who had and has no business at the Office of the City Fiscal at all. Fr. Shay Cullen bodily searched Analiza Alina and pulled Pesos 1,000. —out of it. Very proud that that would be taken as evidence to prove that Schnoor engaged Analiza in Child Prostitution. It was the marketing money! See in this connection the affidavit of Analiza. The TV – Team filmed all the time.

Schnoor under shock and seeing the two policemen thought that an official act was going on and even followed Fr. Shay Cullen when he told Schnoor that he was arrested and had to be brought to the police station. Schnoor thought that everything would be cleared as being a mistake and went with the group to Precinct 6 at Bo. Barretto, Olongapo City.

Arriving there, the Station Commander, after talking to the two policemen refused to detain Hans Joachim Schnoor as Fr. Shay Cullen demanded. Schnoor was then taken to the Olongapo City Police Headquarters. The police over there kept Schnoor very reluctantly and only after receiving an order from the fiscal handling the case. That February 10, 1996 was a Friday. The old man Schnoor was kept in “detention” inside the police office (They did not want to put him in a cell) until the following Monday, February 13, 1996 and he was then brought to the Office of the Special Prosecutor Dorentino Floresta who filed the charges for child prostitution against Schnoor after a brief exchange of words. Fr. Shay Cullen complained to that Schnoor was living with the girls. Schnoor was forced to pay a bail of Pesos 40,000.—for his temporary liberty, the money he actually saved for a life-saving operation planned at Afable Hospital at Olongapo City.

Analiza Aleno and the little daughter of Schnoor were confined at the Lingap Center of Olongapo City. While Vilma Orale was able to take her daughter out after almost three months confinement, Analiza Aleno was not so lucky. Even the medical check up turned out that she was still a virgin while at the Lingap Center, she was branded Child Prostitute by Fr. Shay Cullen and the mother of Analiza was threatened to be charged in court. Analiza was released after one year at the Lingap Center after reaching the age of 18 years. During this time her mother died from broken heart and branded as a mother selling her daughter into prostitution. The Commission on Human Rights, Region III, investigated this case.

Hans Joachim Schnoor who was living on a meager pension could not afford to pay the operation scheduled and asked the court to return the money or allow him to travel to Germany to get operated over there for free. The court denied and promised a speedy trial. The speedy trial did not materialize but the physical condition of Mr. Schnoor became worse. When May 1996 approached and not even one hearing was conducted, Schnoor panicked and fled the Philippines through the backdoor. After an adventure full journey, which took him ten days, Schnoor arrived in Germany where he was operated almost on the spot. He survived.

Fr. Shay Cullen had another case against a certain Thomas Breuer pending in Germany. He brought some girls to Iserlohn, Germany to testify against this Breuer who was later convicted for abusing a Filipino girl in the Philippines.

Fr. Shay Cullen used one of these girls, a certain Marlyn Capio to file a case against Schnoor in Germany, claiming that Hans Joachim Schnoor raped her during the time from March 1995 – December 1995 in a hotel room in Caloocan City, and after picking her up in Ermita, Manila. The question was raised if someone who has the bad intention to rape a minor will travel with this minor from one side of the city of Manila to the other side just to take a hotel room over there. Other very important questions were raised and the case against Schnoor in Germany was dismissed for the reason that Mr. Schnoor was proven innocent. Beside he could prove with documents (passport etc.) that he was not in the Philippines at all during the time he allegedly committed the crime of rape.

This case was filed while Schnoor was still recovering from the operation. He was actually planning to come back to the Philippines to answer for his case still pending in court. With the filing of this fabricated case in Germany, Schnoor is now scared that Fr. Shay Cullen will file another invented case against him if he comes back. In the mean time he became almost too old to travel and might never see his daughter anymore.

The Schnoor case is still pending at Branch 73 of the Regional Trial Court of Olongapo City despite the order of the Supreme Court to proceed in absentia. Fr. Shay Cullen is delaying with all means. He doesn’t like to lose this case. He made too much noise about it before.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2036650243013285&id=100000049884753

