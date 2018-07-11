WHO IS FATHER SHAY CULLEN?

EMAIL shaycullen@gmail.com
CHILD RAPIST
- https://lilianmaythomsonzimmer.com/who-is-shay-cullen/
- https://www.irishtimes.com/news/priest-is-cleared-of-child-rape-charges-1.177275?mode=amp
ALTERNATIVE MEDIA
- http://www.thedailysentry.net/2018/07/a-scotwomans-open-letter-to-cardinal_5.html?m=1
- https://www.pinoynewsonline.info/an-open-letter-to-cardinal-tagle/
- https://www.catholicireland.net/cardinal-tagle-pays-tribute-columbans-philippines/
- https://www.pinascitizen.net/2018/07/05/scottish-blogger-naglabas-ng-sama-ng-loob-sa-simbahang-katolika-sa-isang-open-letter-para-kay-archbishop-tagle/
- https://www.domradio.de/themen/ethik-und-moral/2018-04-18/father-shay-cullen-engagiert-sich-gegen-kinderprostitution
- http://www.corponewstoday.ml/2018/07/british-woman-reveals-rape-case-by.html?m=1
PREDA FOUNDATION
WEBSITES
Advertisements