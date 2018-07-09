Ex-wife of former #Maori leader says he led a #paedophile ring that goes to the “highest heights” of #NewZealand’s power

Te Awanuiārangi Black was a Māori Party councillor until his 2016 death aged 48

An esteemed politician had orgies, groomed young girls and led a paedophile ring, his wife has claimed in a bombshell video.

Te Awanuiārangi Black, a Māori Party councillor and parliamentary candidate from Tauranga, New Zealand, died aged 48 of organ failure after ‘drinking himself to death’ in 2016.

In an emotional Facebook Live video two years later, his wife Anihera has claimed he and several other men sexually abused young girls and passed victims around ‘like a box of beer.’

Weeping hysterically in the self-filmed video, she said on Saturday: ‘I have an announcement to make on behalf of my kids and I and perhaps it will shock a lot of you and perhaps it will help some of you find some comfort… something that needs to be done.’

Mrs Black explained that her husband, who she met aged 15 and married aged 18, was not the man many in her community thought.

‘Those good deeds Awa did for individuals will live on in the memory of their lifetimes, she said.

‘However the pain and suffering he caused others may live on for generations to come if things are left unsaid.’

She went on to explain how he would have affairs, orgies and abuse young girls with other paedophiles.

‘He became a predator, a recruiter, a teacher, a pimp, a ringleader of one of the many child-adult sex rings here in his beloved Tauranga Moana and he took that s*** nationwide with all his contacts in every stream of life.

‘They would recruit the innocent… share them around like a box of beer, consume every last drop and discarding the empty vessels into the gutter, soulless, cold and broken.’

Mrs Black said her husband behaved the way he did because he was abused by his father as a child.

‘In turn it created the same behaviour in Awa,’ she said.

‘Awa became a paedophile and over the years, honing his skills, waiting for that perfect moment he had preordained to steal the innocence of others.

‘I wondered why Awa invited so many young people through our home over the years and I thought it was to be a good aunty and uncle. I know differently now.

She then urged his victims to come forward and speak out, adding: ‘I am so extremely sorry and devastated. You are all my babies now and I will do what I can to navigate through your healing process.’

‘Take back the power of the secret. It has no power in the light. Give yourself permission to be heard, be it a whisper or a bloodcurdling scream.’

After her bombshell Facebook Live video, Mrs Black spoke to the New Zealand Herald to explain her husbands’ behaviour in more detail.

She said: ‘He thought he was entitled to have women wherever he slept for the night. That might have rolled a few hundred years ago but it’s not what I signed up for.

‘He was never ever faithful. Prostitutes, orgies, group sex – all of it.’

She added: ‘This goes deep and wide, in terms of the paedophile ring, to the highest heights you can imagine. These people aren’t just labourers and workers at fast food restaurants. These people are suits and people in power.’

Police are investigating the allegations.

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5931721/Prostitutes-orgies-group-sex-Esteemed-politician-paedophile-wife-claims.html

