The Murder of Alesha MacPhail

Monday 9th July

Sunday 8th July

Pink balloons and candles have been left in memory of Alesha MacPhail in Rothesay #lightforalesha pic.twitter.com/F7LH3U3ys5 — Radio Tay News (@RadioTayNews) July 8, 2018

The six-year-old girl vanished while staying with her dad and grandparents – and was found dead three hours later

Sat 7th July Alesha MacPhail murder accused appears at Greenock Sheriff Court

Television crews descended on the town to cover the development in the case.

GREENOCK was the focus of national attention yesterday as a youth accused of raping and murdering six-year-old Alesha MacPhail appeared in court.

The accused, who is 16-years-old, made no plea to the charges against him during a private appearance on petition before Sheriff Andrew McIntyre.

He has been remanded in custody with matters continued for further examination.

He is due back in the dock of Greenock Sheriff Court next week.

It is alleged that the schoolboy raped and murdered Alesha on the Isle of Bute earlier this week.

The little girl was found dead in woodland just hours after vanishing from her grandparents’ home on Monday.

The teenage suspect was arrested on Tuesday following a massive appeal for information.

Friday 6th JULY 2018 Alesha MacPhail: Teenager charged with rape and murder of 6-year-old on Isle of Bute

Teenager charged over Alesha MacPhail’s death ‘is known to family’



THURSDAY 5TH JULY

WEDNESDAY 4TH JULY 2018

police removed TWO CARS

9.35PM TEENAGER ARRESTED (UNDER 18)

8.13PM MAN ARRESTED

7.02PM car seized & garden searched

Car seized and garden searched in Alesha MacPhail murder @Albion_Roverhttps://t.co/YYowl9xS3F — WildCat (@calamiTcat) July 4, 2018

Police Scotland has launched a murder investigation into the death of Alesha, whose body was found two-and-a-half hours after she vanished from her home in Rothesay on the Isle of Bute

4TH JULY Isle of Bute: Alesha MacPhail cops descend on family home where six-year-old was staying before she was murdered https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/isle-bute-alesha-macphail-cops-12852612 a

Alesha MacPhail’s mother pays tribute as island of Bute left in shock a

The distraught mother of Alesha MacPhail paid a harrowing visit to the tributes for her daughter outside the house at the centre of the inquiry into the six-year-old’s death.

Georgina Lochrane, 23, was flanked by police officers when she visited the makeshift shrine on the garden wall of her daughter’s grandparents’ home on the Isle of Bute.

Alesha was reported missing from the property in Port Bannatyne on the island at 6.25am on Monday. She had been visiting the holiday island over the weekend from her home in Airdrie, where she lived with her mother, but her body was discovered in woodland less than three hours later.

Her mother, who is believed to have learnt of her daughter’s death on Facebook, was comforted by her partner, George Horn, as she tenderly placed a photo of Alesha in her school uniform among the many floral tributes.

Alesha’s body was found by a member of the public in the grounds of a former spa hotel about 20 minutes’ walk from her grandparents’ home.

Yesterday a mobile police office remained parked outside the sandstone property, while an area opposite, leading down to the beach, remained cordoned off. Forensic officers searched the gardens behind the house for clues to Alesha’s disappearance. Senior officers said they had already gathered “significant information”.

Angela King, Alesha’s grandmother, made the report that the six-year-old had vanished from the home she shares with her partner, Calum MacPhail, and Robert MacPhail, 25, the schoolgirl’s father.

On social media Tonni-Louise McLachlan, Robert McPhail’s partner, said that Alesha had gone “missing from her bed”. She had been wearing pink pyjamas.

Bute, where crime is usually restricted to littering and dog fouling, is struggling to come to the terms with the tragedy.

“We are all absolutely stunned by this,” said Rev Owain Jones outside the United Church of Bute. “We don’t know what to make of it. We know nothing and have no words. This is a very quiet island where people tend to know each other. This sort of thing just doesn’t happen here.”

Floral tributes, balloons and cuddly toys were piling up yesterday outside the house where Alesha spent her final days.

A note tied around the neck of a Cinderella doll read: “Sleep tight little princess. You’ll never be forgotten. All our Love, Rachel and Hayley.” A card on a pink teddy bear said: “Good night little Angel.”

“We are heartbroken,” said one middle-aged woman, a friend of the family, laying a bouquet. “Alesha was such a beautiful, lovely wee girl. We want to know how this could have happened to her. Angie doted on Alesha and loved spending time with her.”

Mr Jones has lit candles and opened his church for those who want quiet contemplation. He felt the people of Bute, of all faiths and none, required a space for silent prayer and reflection.

“We are hosting an event without words because we don’t have any,” he said. “I feel the same as everybody else. We’re all in the same boat. However, people are pulling together and helping one another. That’s what we do on Bute. That’s the sort of place it is.”

Tues 3rd July 2018

Alesha McPhail’s death treated as murder as police launch investigation

Alesha went to chapelside primary in Airdrie source

Alesha MacPhail was staying with her dad and gran at their home in Rothesay, Isle of Bute, when the alarm was raised,

1. Reported missing at around 6.25am yesterday morning. (2nd July 2018)

2. Body was discovered by police in woods of the grounds of a derelict hotel around half a mile away at around 9am.

3. 12.30pm, Alesha’s mum Georgina Lochrane posted on Facebook: “Someone tell me what’s happened. That’s my daughter.” Georgina, 23, home in Coatbridge. Was taken to the island. source

The scene itself where Alesha’s body was discovered was concealed by thick foliage. A small clearing in the shrubs, which appeared to be an entrance to the grounds of the former hotel, was also taped off.

Police later issued a statement which read: “Police Scotland can confirm an investigation is underway after the body of a six-year-old girl was discovered in woodland in Ardbeg Road, Rothesay on Monday 2 July 2018. Around 6.25am, police received a report that six year old Alesha MacPhail was missing. A large scale search was undertaken to locate her. Around 9am, the body of a young female child was found in woodland in Ardberg Road by a member of the public. source

Her body was found by a member of the public at 9am in the grounds of an old hotel, the Kyles of Bute Hydro, in Port Bannatyne, about a 15-minute walk from where she was staying. source

High Road in Arbdeg, near Rothesay, was shut by a police cordon and a floral tribute had been laid near police accident signs. A police car blocked the road and several other police vehicles could be seen in the area.

A separate cordon has been set up outside numbers 50-53 Ardbeg Road and police tape has also been set up at the seafront on the opposite side of the street. source





