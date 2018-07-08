THE ABEL & HARLOW CHILD MOLESTATION PREVENTION STUDY

According to wiki ~

“Gene Abel is an American psychiatrist and controversial clinician.[4] He is a couple’s counselor and also works with men and boys suspected of sexual deviancy.[4] He is the creator of the Abel Assessment for Sexual Interest (AASI), a sex offender assessment tool[2] that has been considered unreliable by independent studies[5] and inadmissible in court in various jurisdictions.[6][7] He also designed a screening test called the Diana Screen, to be used, e.g., to screen job applicants for deviant sexual tendencies – a test which has been similarly criticized as having dubious scientific value.”

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gene_Abel

https://www.childmolestationprevention.org/pdfs/study.pdf

The Stop Child Molestation Book

