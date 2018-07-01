No relatives come forward for Robert Black inquest

No family members of the serial killer Robert Black have come forward to attend his inquest, despite the Coroners Service searching for his relatives for more than six months.

At a hearing in Belfast in January, Patrick McGurgan, the coroner, said that “all efforts need to be made” to trace the next of kin of the killer, who was born in Scotland. He said that Black’s family members should be offered the opportunity to give evidence.

A preliminary hearing yesterday was told that none had yet been found.

“Inquiries have been ongoing [in the search for Black’s next of kin], but no one can be traced at present,” counsel to the coroner said.

Black, who was convicted of four child murders but suspected of many more, died of heart disease in a Northern Ireland prison in 2016 at the age of 68.

The paedophile from Grangemouth, West Lothian, was a delivery driver who stalked the roads of the UK searching for victims.

He was cremated and his ashes were scattered at sea after prison authorities in Northern Ireland revealed that no one had come forward to claim his remains.

The killer was caught by police in 1990 with a six-year-old girl who had been hooded, bound, gagged and stuffed inside a sleeping bag in the back of his van in the Scottish village of Stow. He had sexually assaulted her moments earlier.

Once in custody, Black was linked to a series of unsolved crimes in the previous decade. In 1994, he was found guilty of three child murders in the 1980s — those of 11-year-old Susan Maxwell, from the Scottish Borders, five-year-old Caroline Hogg, from Edinburgh, and Sarah Harper, 10, from Morley, near Leeds, as well as a failed abduction bid in Nottingham in 1988.

In 2011, he was found guilty of the murder of nine-year-old Jennifer Cardy, from Ballinderry, Co Antrim, in 1981.

Black, who spent his last days in Maghaberry high security prison in Co Antrim, was also suspected of involvement in other killings and unexplained disappearances and had long been the prime suspect in the case of the missing 13-year-old Genette Tate, who was last seen in a rural lane in Aylesbeare, Devon, in 1978.

Within weeks of his birth in 1947 Black was put into foster care. However, the couple from Kinlochleven in the West Highlands who took him in both died within 11 years, and Black spent the rest of his childhood in residential homes in Falkirk and Edinburgh.

The full inquest into Black’s death is scheduled to start the week commencing December 3 in Armagh.

Another preliminary hearing will take place on September 14.

