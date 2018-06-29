Children in Cages, Killer Dogs with Diplomatic Immunity & The Satanic Elite

I have recently updated the RAINS list with some links etc, & while i was doing that i stumbled over something that I found intriguing so I had a closer look.
Under the PLACES section on the RAINS list, right near the bottom, there is a bit about the Castle / House owned by the Russian Embassy.
Well, I found it. It’s still there & supposedly still owned by the Russian Embassy.
Seacox, High St, Hawkhurst, Cranbrook,Kent, TN18 4XP
But that wasn’t close enough for me! I wanted the actual house! So I carried on digging and found this….
http://www.kent-life.co.uk/out-about/places/when-hawkhurst-ruled-the-weald-1-1635088
THEN I found the house. View on Google maps
The Entrance / Lodge House
Then i found this…. Row over Russian ‘killer’ dogs
READ IN FULL https://www.theguardian.com/uk/1999/nov/30/paulkelso
And we know how “they” like to hunt children with dogs
(they meaning evil elite & military etc not specifically nor exclusively Russians!!)
