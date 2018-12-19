RITUAL ABUSE UK. CONVICTED CASES, THE R.A.I.N.S LIST & 50+ LINKS TO BLOGS, VIDEOS & DOCUMENTS

LIST OF SUCCESSFULLY PROSECUTED SRA CASES IN BRITAIN

by Wilfred Wong (Note: this is not an exhaustive list)

1. On 9th November 1982, Malcolm and Susan Smith and Albert and Carole Hickman, were convicted in Telford, Shropshire for a series of sexual and physical assaults against children during the course of satanic rituals. Malcolm Smith carved an inverted cross on one child’s abdomen and branded her genitals with a red-hot altar knife.

2. On 23rd July 1987 Brian Williams was convicted at London’s Central Criminal Court for the sexual abuse of 15 girls and boys. He assaulted his victims on an altar dedicated to Satanand forced them to abuse each other.The rituals were performed with a Satanist pentagram drawn on the floor in blood.

3. On 8 August 1990 Reginald Harris was convicted at Worcester Crown Court after admitting to two specimen charges of unlawful sexual intercourse with a 15 year old girl and her younger sister. Harris told his victims he was a satanist high priest. The children were terrified into submission by Harris’s satanist rituals. He had drawn up a satanist “coven contract of marriage” to the older girl.

4. On 3rd July 1992 a 57 year old satanist was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court to 12 years in prison for sexually abusing his niece. He had raped his victim two or three times per week between the ages of 10 and 12. The Court also heard details of a “black magic room” where the abuser kept an altar and ritual equipment. When the child was 12 she became pregnant and was required by her uncle to give birth in that room. The victim was terrified by her uncle’s satanist rituals. He threatened to rape her younger sister and kill her pets if she ever spoke of the abuse. On one occasion he snapped the neck of one of her pets in front of her and drowned another.

Judge Dennis Clark told the man: “Your fascination with the occult or devil-worship played a part in impelling you towards this evil behaviour.”

5. On March 11, 2011, Colin Batley, the leader of a Satanist coven, was convicted at Swansea Crown Court of more than 20 sexual offences against children including 11 rapes.

He and other satanists had ritually abused children in Kidwelly, Wales, where their coven was based. The children, some as young as 11, were subjected to “organised and systematic” abuse by Batley, his wife and two women coven members.

Jacqueline Marling, 42, was jailed for 12 years for aiding and abetting rape, causing prostitution, indecency with a child and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. Batley’s wife Elaine, 47, was jailed for eight years on three charges of indecency with a child and sexual activity with a child. Shelly Millar, 35, was jailed for five years for indecency with a child and inciting a child to engage in sex. A fifth defendant, Vincent Barden, 70, admitted assaulting an under-age girl.

6. Two members of a Witches’ coven in St. Ives, Cornwall, were convicted at Truro Crown Court in December 2012 for their “ritualistic, sickening” sex abuse of young girls. Jailing Jack Kemp for 14 years and Peter Petrauske for 18, Judge Graham Cottle told them: “The offences range from the extremely serious to the truly horrifying.”

The judge said that the scars left on the victims were so obvious “that it would seem extremely unlikely that either of them have any real prospect of recovery.” Petrauske was convicted of rape, aiding and abetting an attempted rape, and indecent assault. Kemp was convicted of 10 sexual offences.

7. On February 9, 1989, Winchester Crown Court sentenced a sixty-year-old engineer to twelve years’ imprisonment on two charges of incest with one of his five daughters. The man, who was described in court as a practising Satanist had fathered several children by his own daughter. To one of them, to whom he was both father and grandfather, he later committed acts of gross indecency and indecent assault. He made his daughter pregnant no less than five times. She had two miscarriages, a still-birth and a normal child. Another was profoundly mentally and physically handicapped. He claimed to have been “instructed by the spirits” to have sex with his daughter. When police arrested the man at his home in Fareham near Portsmouth they found a small room in the bungalow that he described as his “magic room”. There were occult symbols on the floor and on the walls, and occult and witchcraft books. They also found a black priest’s robe and an altar. On it were phials of oil used in sex rituals. He pleaded not guilty to charges of incest with his four other daughters.

8. On 25 July 1988, Hazel Paul, a 28 year old mother of three, was jailed for 5 years at the Old Bailey. Paul was convicted of falsely imprisoning a 15-year-old girl and inflicting on her grievous bodily harm during satanic rituals. She also hypnotised the girl and encouraged a male friend to sexually abuse her.

The jury heard a 15-year-old boy describe how Paul had ordered him to cut and carve the girl during rituals which also involved placing lighted candles on or around the victim’s vagina. Two other defendants were convicted with Paul of the assaults. The jury heard, and accepted by convicting, the explicit details of Paul’s satanic rituals.

9. In 1987, Andrew Newell was sentenced to seven years in prison for killing his best friend in what was regarded by the police as a Satanist ritual. Newell stabbed Philip Booth five times around the heart. A murder charge was later reduced to manslaughter. Books on the occult and occult symbols were found in his room, with the words Lucifer, Leviathan, Satan and Belial. Timothy Barnes QC, told the court that Newell’s record box had been used as a makeshift black magic altar. It was covered with bloody fingerprints and a smear of Philip Booth’s blood.

“When police opened the box they found a lot of material associated with the supernatural,” he said, “including candles that had been lit and a white-handled knife.”

10. Peter MacKenzie was sentenced at St. Albans Crown Court in August 1989 to 15 years in prison for 4 rapes and 17 other sexual assaults against 13 juvenile girls. His victims were as young as 6. An accomplice, John Baxter-Taylor, pleaded guilty to one charge of indecent assault and was sentenced to 15 months in prison. The court heard how MacKenzie told his victims he was ‘Asmodeus’, an historic satanic name principally associated with 19th century French Satanism, and made them recite prayers dedicated to him. MacKenzie had sexual intercourse with girls aged 6 and 7 by promising them magic powers. MacKenzie said they could become witches in his magic circle. He terrified his victims by warning them that unless they took part in the rituals and kept silent about the abuse they would die. All the children had to undergo counselling and psychiatric help, which was expected to last for several years.

Dr Joan Coleman’s R.A.I.N.S list

https://spidercatweb.blog/joan-colemans-r-a-i-n-s-list

THE R.A.I.N.S LIST ~ AUDIOhttps://youtu.be/_KKlFt5Tjd8

ON SCRIBD https://www.scribd.com/document/382811891/Joan-Coleman-s-RAINS-LIST-Ritual-Abuse-Information-Network-Support

DOWNLOAD https://spidercatweb.blog/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/Dr-Joan-Colemans-R.A.I.N.S-list-2018-update.docx

PDF https://1drv.ms/w/s!AgMUwr-MwIDYgP4-QvegroIwzTocqQ

ORIGINAL COPY https://spidercatweb.blog/whos-who-of-satanic-abuse a

THOSE NAMED ON THE R.A.I.N.S LIST WHO HAVE SINCE BEEN CONVICTED OF SEX CRIMES, CHILD ABUSE CRIMES OR MURDER

1 – DR ROBERT WELLS https://www.theguardian.com/society/2004/jun/09/childrensservices.childprotection

2 – ANN MAHONEY https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/babies-in-the-attic-gran-im-guilty-2385040

3 – Fr M O’KELLY https://www.getreading.co.uk/news/local-news/child-porn-priest-cant-expelled-4275067

4 – LORD MONTAGU https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3217558/Dandy-peer-sex-trial-changed-Britain-Lord-Montagu-s-died-88-pinnacle-society-jailed-homosexuality.html

5 – WYATT ANDERSON https://www.standard.co.uk/news/jailed-gang-who-offered-club-class-people-smuggling-7180354.html

6 – PETER TOBIN https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_Tobin

7 – CHRISTINE & CHRISTOPHER DOWES Pressreader sex-inquiry-suspect-is-found-dead-in-car

THOSE LISTED ABOVE WHO’VE SINCE BEEN ARRESTED & / OR QUESTIONED OVER SEXUAL ABUSE CRIMES ETC



1 – JIMMY TARBUCK https://www.thesun.co.uk/archives/news/713229/jimmy-tarbuck-sex-arrest/

2 – ELTON JOHN Police probe Elton child porn Elton-defends-photo-seized

3 – DR BILL THOMPSON https://www.getreading.co.uk/news/local-news/computers-seized-from-uni-lecturer-4275719

4 – MICHAEL BARRYMORE ~ Death of Stuart Lubbock

